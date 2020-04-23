Only Real BLINKS Know the Order BLACKPINK’s Members Joined the Band

It’s hard to remember a world before BLACKPINK. Jennie, Lisa, Rosé and Jisoo have been in our lives for four years. But who joined BLACKPINK in order from first to last? Well, not all of them became trainees at YG Entertainment at the same time.

BLACKPINK debuted with their first song, “Boombayah,” in 2016. Since then, the girl group’s four members have become household names across the world. The band, who’s released seven singles and several EPs and albums, became the first K-pop act to perform at Coachella in 2019. They’ve also collaborated with Dua Lipa and have a song on Lady Gaga’s next album, Chromatica. That isn’t to mention BLACKPINK’s own success. Since their debut, Jennie, Lisa, Rosé and Jisoo have sold out arenas across the world and their success in terms of YouTube views for their music videos are unparalleled. So, yeah, if you haven’t heard of BLACKPINK by now, the girl group is more than a big deal.

But what were BLACKPINK’s lives like before, well, BLACKPINK? We looked back on their history to find out the exact order Jennie, Lisa, Rosé and Jisoo joined the band. BLACKPINK wasn’t always BLACKPINK. Here’s what their lives were like before they became members of one of the most popular girl group in the music industry.

Jennie

Jennie, BLACKPINK’s rapper and singer, was the first to become a trainee at YG Entertainment. She was 14 years old when she auditioned to be a trainee in 2010 with a performance of Rihanna’s “Take a Bow.” The audition was in South Korea, where Jennie moved back to after spending several years in Florida and New Zealand to attend school. It was in New Zealand that Jennie became more fluent in English and learned more about K-pop and YG Entertainment. Jennie also didn’t rap until she became a trainee at YG Entertainment, but once executives learned that she could speak English, they trained her at the genre and now she has some of the most iconic raps in K-pop. After she became a trainee, it took Jennie six years until she debuted with BLACKPINK, making her the longest trainee in the band.

Lisa

Lisa, BLACKPINK’s other rapper, was the second member to become a trainee at YG Entertainment. She auditioned for YG Entertainment in 2010, the same year as Jennie, at an open call in Thailand with more than 4,000 applicants. She was 14 at the time. According to news outlets, Lisa was the only applicant from that day to move on to the next round. She became an official trainee at YG Entertainment in 2011. As the only Thai member of BLACKPINK, Lisa didn’t know much Korean when she became a YG Entertainment trainee, but through classes, she’s been able to come one of the fastest-spitting rappers in K-pop.

Jisoo

Jisoo, one of BLACKPINK’s singers, became the third member to be a trainee at YG Entertainment in August 2011. She was 16 at the time. While as a trainee at YG Entertainment, Jisoo also did some acting on the side. In 2015, she was a guest star on the Korean drama, The Producers, and she’s also acted in ads for companies like Samsonite. Many fans consider Jisoo as the visual of BLACKPINK, which makes sense as she was also scouted by another management company after she became trainee at YG Entertainment. In a previous interview, Jisoo revealed that she was approached by SM Entertainment while as a trainee for YG Entertainment but had to turn SM down because she already had an entertainment company.

Rosé

Rosé, another of BLACKPINK’s singers, was the fourth and final member to become a trainee at YG Entertainment. Rosie was 15 when she auditioned to be a trainee at YG Entertainment in Australia, where she lived at the time, in 2012. As she’s revealed in interviews, Rosie’s father was the one who encouraged her to audition after she spent most of her childhood singing and playing the guitar in her family home. After the audition, which had more than 700 people, Rosie moved on to the next round before eventually becoming a member of YG Entertainment. A few years later, she debuted with Jennie, Lisa and Jisoo as BLACKPINK.