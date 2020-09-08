Zac Efron Is Dating Another Vanessa (Not Hudgens) & Here’s What We Know About Her

If you’ve seen the recent photos of Zac Efron at brunch with a hot AF model, you may be wondering: Who is Zac Efron’s girlfriend Vanessa Valldares? Well, let us explain. Efron was photographed at brunch with Valladares (who is the second Vanessa he’s dated after his long-term girlfriend Vanessa Hudgens) on Saturday, September 5, at a beachside cafe in Lennox Head, Australia.

The High School Musical star was dressed in a black hat and a black T-shirt, while his rumored girlfriend wore a white T-shirt and a black miniskirt. (See photos of their date here). Efron and Valladares’ brunch date came after the two were photographed leaving a plane together in Ballina in New South Wales after their ski vacation in Thredbo, Australia. According to The Daily Mail, Valladares is staying with Efron in Belongil Beach. A source also told The Daily Mail that the Down to Earth host cancelled his scheduled flight home to Los Angeles to stay in Australia with his new romance. “He was only planning to fly home if he had to,” the source said. “He didn’t really want to go back to America.” The Daily Mail reported that Efron had purchased the plane ticket months ago in case his application for a visa extension to stay in Australia was denied by the Department of Home Affairs.

However, it doesn’t look like Efron will be able to make Australia his forever home. The Daily Mail reports that Efron’s tourist visa was extended from three months to 12 months. The Daily Telegraph also reported that Efron “had inspected and put in an offer” on a home in Byron Bay, Australia, but was outbid by another buyer. The Daily Telegraph reported that Efron was disappointed at losing the house because he had “fallen in love” with Byron Bay. But had he fallen in love with more than Australia? Ahead, we break down what we know about Zac Efron’s (rumored) girlfriend, Vanessa Valladares.

How did Zac Efron and Vanessa Valladares meet?

People reported in September that Efron and Valladares met over the summer at the Byron Bay General Store & Cafe in Byron Bay, Australia, and started dating soon after. “Zac met Ness earlier in the summer. They started hanging out in July and recently took a ski trip together,” People’s source said. “You can tell that they are having fun. She spends a lot of time at this house.”

The Daily Mail also reported at the time that Valladares has since quit her job at the cafe and is staying with Efron at his temporary home in Belongi Beach, Australia.

Valladares and Efron’s relationship comes after his breakup from actress Halston Sage. News broke of Sage and Efron’s relationship in January 2020. The two also dated for three months from April to July 2014 after meeting on the set of the film, Neighbors, in 2013. Before Efron’s relationship with Sage, Efron dated Danish swimmer Sarah Bro.

Who is Zac Efron’s girlfriend Vanessa Valladares?

So who is Vanessa Valladares, Zac Efron’s girlfriend? Well, along with being a former employee at the Byron Bay General Store & Cafe, Valladares is also a model, who has worked with Australian brands like Love St, Of The Sun, Spell and RVCA. She is also 12 years younger than him. (As of September 2020, she’s 25 and he’s 37.) Like Efron, Valladares seems to be in touch with her emotions. A lot of her Instagram posts are of poetry. Valladares also seesm to be well-traveled. According to her Instagram, she’s been to Indonesia and India and has attended music festivals like Australia’s Falls Festival and Splendour in the Grass. (Efron’s ex, Vanessa Hudgens, a.k.a. Coachella Queen, is also a fan of music festivals.) According to the Herald Sun, Valladares planned to travel to Africa this year, but her plans were cancelled because of the current health crisis and her new relationship with Efron.