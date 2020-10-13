Here’s What to Know About Yosef, a.k.a. the Villain of Clare’s ‘Bachelorette’ Season

Warning: Spoilers ahead for The Bachelorette season 16. If you’re wondering who is Yosef Aborady from The Bachelorette season 16? You’re not alone. From the moment Reality Steve revealed some not-so-nice details about Yosef’s time on Clare Crawley’s season of The Bachelorette, Bachelor Nation members have been interested to know who is the man who could be the next Luke. P of the Bachelor franchise. Ahead if what we know about Yosef Aborady from The Bachelorette season 16—including some juicy spoilers about his elimination.

Who is Yosef Aborady?

According Yosef’s Bachelorette bio, he’s a 30-year-old from Daphne, Alabama. (Reality Steve reports that he’s actually from Mobile, Alabama, but we digress.) Like Tayshia Adams (the Bachelorette after Clare), Yosef was married before. He was married at 24 and has a 4-year-old daughter named Zara. (The two are on good co-parenting terms, so there’s no drama there.) Yosef also revealed that his ex-wife married in February 2020, which led him to look for The One again. As for interests, Yosef seems normal: He likes cooking, hanging out with friends and going to dance clubs. He also wrote in his bio that he’s been told he talks too much (which may bite him in the butt when it comes to Clare. More on that later.) “I am successful, intelligent, have my life together and I am extremely hard working,” Yosef wrote in his bio.

What is Yosef Aborady’s job?

Reality Steve reports that Yosef is a Territorial Manager at Northfield Medical, which fits his Bachelorette bio job description as a Medical Device Salesman. On the side, Yosef is also a model (much like his rival Dale Moss and every other Bachelor and Bachelorette contestant.) He’s represented by Barefoot Model & Talent Agency, which lists his height as 6’1″, his suit size as 42 regular, his waist as 35″, his shoe size as 13 and a bunch of other information that we’re not sure we need to know. Yosef also made a personal website when he was cast on The Bachelorette, yosefaborady.com. The site is private now, but it was live, which made fans think that Yosef was maybe on The Bachelorette for the wrong reasons.

What happened to Yosef on The Bachelorette season 16?

Ahead are The Bachelorette season 16 spoilers for what we know about Yosef’s time on Clare’s season.

He’s This Bachelorette Season’s Villain

In a blog post in August, Reality Steve revealed that Yosef is the “early season villain” after he had some “choice words” with Clare. A.k.a. expect a Luke P.-style take down of Yosef like on Hannah B.’s season of The Bachelorette. “The early season villain is Yosef Aborady. From what I’m hearing, the guy had some choice words for Clare. Not sure what about, but it’s not going to look good,” Reality Steve wrote.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight before the season, Chris Harrison also revealed that Yosef is trouble. “Yosef is definitely someone who wears his heart on his sleeve. He is not afraid to express how he’s feeling—and it could be to anybody, including Clare,” Harrison said. “Yosef is definitely someone, as far as drama goes, you want to keep an eye on.”

He continued, “[He] doesn’t shy away from controversy this season.” He added, “If there is something on Yosef’s mind, he’s gonna say it. He has zero filter, he doesn’t mind who he says it in front of, and he doesn’t mind who he stirs the pot with—and I mean anybody. So, watch out for Yosef.”

He’s Eliminated Outside of a Rose Ceremony

Reality Steve also revealed in a blog post in September that Yosef is eliminated outside of a rose ceremony. Though he couldn’t confirm which week Yosef went home, Reality Steve revealed that he was eliminated either after the first or second rose ceremony. (Clare only had three rose ceremonies before Tayshia replaced her.)

He Gets into a Fight With Clare on a Group Date

Reality Steve revealed that Clare sent Yosef home on a group date that he wasn’t even a part of, which makes us wonder if he crashed one of her dates. The Bachelorette season trailer shows a snippet of Yosef and Clare’s blowout. In the clip, Yosef tells Clare, “I’m not done here,” which leads her to yell at him, “You are done. Get out of here!”

“For a guy with a daughter, he sure sets a horrible example this season. I’ll be curious to see exactly what they show of his conversation with Clare (some of which we’ve seen in the promos), but I’ve been told it wasn’t pretty, he called her names, and all around rude to her, so she kicked him off the show,” Reality Steve wrote.

