Here’s What to Know About Michael Kopech, Vanessa Morgan’s Estranged Husband

With the recent news of her divorce, fans are wondering who Vanessa Morgan’s husband Michael Kopech is. What’s his job? How long were they married? Who did he date before her? We attempt to answer these questions (and more) ahead.

News broke of the couple’s divorce on Monday, July 26, when The Chicago Tribune reported that Kopech filed for divorce from Morgan on June 19 in Morris County in northeastern Texas, where he’s from. The case has since been sealed. News of the couple’s separation came three days after Morgan announced on her Instagram that she was pregnant with her first child. Though a rep for Morgan confirmed that Kopech is the father of her child, the rep declined to comment on the status of their relationship. “Exciting news… I am overjoyed to be welcoming my baby boy into the world this January . This little guy has already brought me so much happiness and a feeling of such a greater purpose. I cannot wait to meet you!!” Morgan wrote. “On a personal note, I have had the blessing of growing up in the public eye having started my acting career at age 6. While this has been incredible for me, I am very much looking forward to giving this little guy some room to grow up outside of the public eye, until he tells me otherwise .”

She continued, “Lil one you were made with so much love & already exude a light so strong it warms my belly. Thank you God for this blessing I’m just so happy & can’t wait to dedicate everyday to being the best mommy I can be ♥️ I’ll love you forever I’ll like you for always as long as I’m living my baby you’ll be “- if you know you know #preggers #quarantine.”

Ahead is what we know about Vanessa Morgan‘s husband Michael Kopech.

What is Michael Kopech’s job?

Kopech is a professional baseball pitcher for the Chicago White Sox fo the Major League Baseball. Before he played for the White Sox, Kopech batted the Boston Red Sox. He was traded in December 2016. In July 2020, Kopech announced that he would not be returning for the Chicago White Sox’s 2020 season. A spokesperson for the team at the time said that Kopech had chosen to sit out of the season because of “personal reasons.”

Michael Kopech & Vanessa Morgan’s Relationship

Morgan confirmed she was dating Kopech in July 2018 when she posted a photo on her Instagram Story of the two’s romantic picnic. “Picnics + him,” she wrote at the time, along with a red heart emoji and a heart eyes emoji. After a year of dating, Kopech proposed to Morgan in July 2019. She confirmed the news on her Instagram with a photo of the two in front of a waterfall with the caption: “My Forever 😭💍❤”

In an Instagram post at the time, Kopech responded to critics who believed that he and Morgan rushed into their relationship.“Our relationship probably doesn’t make sense to many people for a shit ton of reasons, but we’re not doing it for them. We know this is forever. Why would we wait?” he wrote at the time. “You literally stayed by my side when I felt I had lost my mind. You stayed by my side for these seemingly random changes of my life.…You’re undeniably the spark that reignited my fire. You’re deserving of much more than just this moment but this one just felt particularly magical.…I’ll never have enough words to tell you how much I love you, but I promise to always show you. But for now, I’ll finish this how I started: I love you. SO MUCH.”

Six months after their engagement, Kopech and Morgan married at the Historic Walton House in Homestead, Florida, in January 2020. In an interview with E! News at the time, Morgan opened up about how excited she was to spend her forever with Kopech.

“We both knew the first day we met that ‘this is it’ and I’m so excited that today officially starts our forever,” she said at the time. “Today, I vowed to love my best friend for a lifetime and it was a day spent with those we love in a room filled with endless love. I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with him.”

In an interview on the “White Sox Talk” podcast at the time, Kopech also opened up about how he knew Morgan was the one for him on their first date. “On our first date, it was just so easy and comfortable and relaxed. I felt like I had known her for a lifetime. And honestly, I knew right away,” he said at the time. “We moved pretty quick.”

Six months into their marriage, however, the couple separated. Kopech filed for divorce on June 19 in Morris County in northeastern Texas, his hometown. News broke of their divorce on July 26. Two days before the news, Morgan announced she was pregnant with a son on her Instagram. Fans speculated that she and her husband had split because her Instagram post didn’t include any mentions of him. The couple’s most recent Instagram photo together was from Kopech’s 24th birthday on April 30.

Michael Kopech & Brielle Biermann’s Relationship

Before Kopech’s marriage to Morgan, he dated reality star. Biermann stars on Bravo’s reality TV series Don’t Be Tardy and is the eldest daughter of Kim Zolciak-Biermann of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Biermann and Kopech dated from 2016 to 2018 and even made cameos on Don’t Be Tardy in seasons 5 and 6. In October 2017, Biermann told Entertainment Tonight that she was ready for Kopech to propose to her. “I send him rings all the time,” she said at the time.“I sent him a ring the other day and he said, ‘That’s horrible!’ and I said, ‘Well, it’s not for you. Why do you care?’ And he said, ‘I like every other ring you usually send me, just not this one.’”

The couple split in March 2018. “She was having a difficult time with the distance, both of them wanted to see more of each other but with his baseball schedule and her shooting schedule and everything going on with the show in Atlanta, they just couldn’t seem to make it work anymore,” a source told Us Weekly at the time. “They both wish each other the best and ended things amicably.”

In a February 2019 episode of Don’t Be Tardy, Biermann revealed that Kopech had been the one to end their relationship. “I’m just, like, not in the mood to talk about Michael right now,” she said at the time. “What really sucks is that I had my whole life with Michael planned. I was about to move to Chicago for him.”

She continued, “I was literally with him for a week and then two days later, he was like, ‘Let’s just take a break.’ And I’m just like, ‘OK, dude.’ Like, ‘I’ll let you know when I’m ready for you.’”

Michael Kopech’s Injury

In September 2018, Kopech underwent ulna collateral ligament reconstruction surgery, better known as Tommy John surgery, to repair a significant tear near his UCL. As a result of the surgery, Kopech was forced to sit out the rest of the 2018 season and the whole 2019 season.

“RHP Michael Kopech yesterday underwent successful Tommy John surgery on his right elbow. The surgery was performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache in Los Angeles, Calif. Kopech is expected to make a full recovery in time to fully participate at spring training prior to the 2020 season,” the Chicago White Sox tweeted at the time.

Michael Kopech Net Worth & Salary

According to USA Today, Kopech’s salary for the Chicago White Sox was $555,000 in 2019, which made him the 26th highest paid player on the team. Per Celebrity Net Worth, Kopech is worth $800,000, which is $200,000 less than what Morgan is worth. The Riverdale actress is worth a reported $1 million.