Vanessa Hudgens Might Be Dating This Athlete After Her Split From Austin Butler

One “date night” has fans asking who is Vanessa Hudgens’ boyfriend, Cole Tucker? The High School Musical alum, 31, was photographed holding hands with her new beau, 24, on Saturday, November 21, while out in Los Angeles. Hours later, the Hudgens took to Instagram to hint at her date, sharing a photo of herself posing with a pink rose held to her face. “Date night,” she captioned the flick.

News of the Princess Switch star’s rumored romance comes 10 months after her split from Austin Butler, her boyfriend of nearly nine years. Hudgens and Butler first sparked breakup speculation in December 2019, when fans noticed the pair appeared to be celebrating the holidays apart. The Knight Before Christmas actress documented a winter trip to Switzerland, from which Butler was noticeably absent. By January, the pair’s split was confirmed by multiple outlets.

Hudgens has since talked about the kind of partner she’s looking for next. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday, November, 17, the Princess Switch: Switched Again actress revealed that she’s “open” to finding love. “Your girl’s open. I feel like at the end of the day, it’s just about having similar fundamentals and wanting the same things,” she told ET. “I am not picky, really.”

She continued,“I know what I want and I’m like, if someone comes into the picture and can give me all those things, then great. It doesn’t matter if they’re in the public eye or not. If anything, I prefer them not to be, but we’ll see.”

So, does Cole Tucker fit the bill? Read on for everything we know about Vanessa Hudgen’s rumored boyfriend, Cole Tucker.

He’s a professional baseball player.

Tucker is a shortstop and outfielder for the Pittsburgh Pirates. He was drafted for the team during the 2014 MLB draft when he was only 18. Before making his major league debut, however, the Arizona-native played minor league baseball with the Gulf Coast League Pirates, West Virginia Power, Bradenton Marauders, and Altoona Curve before landing on the Pittsburgh Pirates’ main roster in 2019.

He’s musical, too.

Has the High School Musical alum met her match? Well, while Tucker is no Troy Bolton, he does seem to play a few instruments. In 2018, Altoona Curve featured Tucker in a blogpost about musicians on their team, sharing that Tucker has played drums since he was in the third grade.

He also “started strumming a bit on ukulele a couple years ago,” read the post. Judging by Tucker’s guitar flicks on Instagram, it seems he may have made a recent upgrade.

He has two brothers—and one is also a baseball player.

Tucker grew up in Arizona as the son of Jackie and Erin Tucker and brother to Carson “Dookie” Tucker and Quinn Tucker.

Dookie is also a baseball player and was selected by the Cleveland Indians in the 2020 MLB draft.