Tom Holland Seemingly Confirmed He’s Dating Nadia Parkes & Here’s What We Know About Her

As soon as fans saw the Spider-Man: Far From Home star’s latest Instagram post, they all want to know one thing: Who is Tom Holland’s girlfriend, Nadia Parkes? The 24-year-old actor seemed to confirm his relationship with Parkes, also 24, after sharing a candid photo of the actress on his Instagram page on Monday, July 27—several months after their rumored relationship was first reported by The Daily Mail.

The captionless post features a photo of Parkes looking up in the direction of the photographer—who, you know, we can only presume to be Holland. She’s positioned against a backdrop of some seriously sinister looking clouds, which has only spurred lighthearted comments like, “Can she stand under your umbrella ay ay ay,” from Holland’s fans. Others, meanwhile, have poured into the comments section noting that Parkes posted similar photos to her Instagram in the hours prior to Holland’s post. On Parke’s Instagram, the actress can be seen in the London-city streets sporting the same outfit captured in the post on Holland’s page, leading fans to believe that these photos were all taken on the same day. Or, dare we say, romantic date?

Rumors of Parkes and Holland’s relationship were first reported in May 2020, when The Daily Mail claimed that the acting pair had already been dating for more than three months. Neither Holland nor Parkes commented on the rumors at the time. However, it isn’t the first time that Holland has been the subject of a dating rumor: The Spider-Man actor has been previously linked to co-star Zendaya, yet both actors maintain that they have only ever been friends. (As of March 2020, sources claim that Zendaya and Jacob Elordi, her Euphoria co-star, are now dating instead.)

But if the new rumors are true, Holland, who is notoriously private, might finally be bending his own rules about staying out of the limelight. “I don’t like living in the spotlight. I’m quite good at only being in the spotlight when I need to be,” he shared with GQ in September 2019. At the time, the actor referred to his recent celebrity status as “a bit of a shock to the system.”

Here’s hoping he’s OK with a “spotlight” on his relationship with Parkes. For everything we know about Holland’s rumored boo, just keep on reading.

Tom Holland’s girlfriend Nadia Parkes starred in The Spanish Princess.

Parkes is a London-based actress who got her first big break on STARZ’s historical drama series, The Spanish Princess. She plays Rosa on the series, one of Princess Catherine’s ladies in waiting. Parkes reportedly booked the gig straight out of drama school at the London Academy of Music & Dramatic Art (LAMDA), and left school early to start filming the project in May 2018.

The up-and-coming actress has also appeared in a February 2020 episode of Doctor Who. “I was obsessed with it [Doctor Who] when I was 12 years old,” Parkes revealed on model Grace McGovern’s podcast What They Don’t Tell You About, in November 2019. “It was literally a young me’s dream.”

Tom Holland’s girlfriend Nadia Parkes is reportedly quarantining with him.

When The Daily Mail first reported that Holland and Parkes were dating, they cited sources at the time who claimed that the actress was already living with Holland at his London apartment.

“It was early days for Tom and Nadia when the lockdown was announced in London,” the source shared with the tabloid. “They made the decision to isolate together, and things have been going great between them. Tom has told friends and family they’re in an official relationship and living together so soon into their romance has only made them stronger.”

Tom Holland’s girlfriend Nadia Parkes was introduced to him by Sophie Turner.

This is where things get interesting. Apparently, Parkes is good friends with Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner. Parkes was even spotted in photos shared from Turner’s bachelorette party ahead of her wedding to Joe Jonas. (The pair married in May 2019 and recently revealed that they had welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on Wednesday, July 22.)

According to The Daily Mail, it is “believed” that Turner and Jonas were the ones to introduce Holland to Parkes in 2019.