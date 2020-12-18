Tom Cruise Is Dating His ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ Co-Star & Here’s What We Know About Her

He found love in a maskless place (a.k.a. the set of Mission: Impossible 7.) Fans may be curious to know who Tom Cruise’s girlfriend Hayley Atwell is.

The Sun reported on Thursday, December 17, that Cruise and Atwell, his co-star in the upcoming Mission: Impossible film, are dating. A production source told The Sun that the two became close from their first day on set. “Tom and Hayley hit it off from day one,” the insider said. “Lockdown, and all the difficulties that came with it, brought them even closer and they’ve become fairly inseparable. They’ve been meeting up after hours, and she’s been to his London pad. They get on brilliantly, and both seem very happy.” News of their relationship comes after a leaked audio clip of Cruise yelling at the Mission: Impossible 7 crew for breaking COVID-19 restrictions went viral.

Cruise stars as Ethan Hunt, an IMF agent and the leader of a team of operatives, in the Mission: Impossible franchise. From the looks of photos from the set, which show Cruise and Atwell’s characters holding hands and close together, the two play love interests. Ahead is what we know about Tom Cruise’s rumored girlfriend Hayley at well.

How did Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell meet?

Cruise and Atwell met on the set of Mission: Impossible 7, which started filming in September 2020. Photos from the set showed their characters holding hands. Cruise plays the main character of the franchise, Ethan Hunt. At the time of writing this, Atwell’s character hasn’t been revealed. Mission: Impossible 7 is set to premiere on November 19, 2021. Prior to the Mission Impossible franchise, Atwell was best known for her role as Peggy Carter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. She made her Marvel debut in 2011’s Captain America: The First Avenger as the love interest of Chris Evans’ Captain America. It’s unclear if Atwell is Scientologist like Cruise.

Who did Hayley Atwell date before Tom Cruise?

Before her relationship with Cruise, Atwell dated model Evan Jones. The two split in 2015 after two years together, according to Page Six. According to The Daily Mail, Atwell also dated an English doctor briefly in 2020. Cruise, for his part, has been married three times. He was married to Mimi Rogers from 1987 to 1990. He then remarried with Nicole Kidman in 1990 before their divorce in 2001. His third marriage came in 2006 when he married Katie Holmes. The two split in 2012. Cruise shares son Connor and daughter Isabella with Kidman, and is also the father of Suri with Holmes.