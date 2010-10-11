Who Is The Sexiest Woman Alive? Lauren Conrad Finally Gets Real

Lauren Conrad. Photo: Frazer Harrison, Getty Images
SINGLE SHOT: SITES WE LOVE
- Phoebe Philo on Celine: “I liked the fact the name didn’t stand for anything anymore…it’s really not relevant to me what Celine has been or where it has been. It will be whatever I make it for the time I’m there.” This woman is the definition of amazing. (Vogue UK)
- Apparently since the Kate Moss cocaine scandal broke, her income has basically doubled. Her agent told the Daily Mail, “I know she is in the public domain so she has a public duty to a point, but on the other hand you know, her private life is her private life and she is just a model.” Love me some Kate but this just feels so wrong. (Stylite via Daily Mail)
- Esquire named Friday Night Lights’ actress and Derek Jeter gf Minka Kelly the sexiest woman alive. All I know is that when she was onscreen I was more likely checking out Riggins on FNL. Side note: her mom was a stripper, that bod is all genetics! (Pop Sugar)
- Lauren Conrad’s new reality show is meant to chronicle her professional ventures rather than person, “For the first time, they’re going to actually acknowledge the fame that comes along with the show,” Lauren told Teen Vogue. She also notes it will be shot docu-style like The September Issue. So we aren’t going to have to pretend that she’s a fashion student while we know she’s currently designing a line? (Teen Vogue)
- The formula for Brazilian blowouts was tested and was shown to have mad formaldehyde in it. So far it’s been outlawed in Canada. Something tells me girls will find a way to get their poisonous straight hair. (Fashionista)
DOUBLE SHOT: TWEET TWEET!
- RT @AnnabelTollman Incredible how many people want to chat on the subway if you’re wearing spangly sweatpants (C Kane Top Shop) and a red lip (Nars Red Square) Hmm, can this be interpreted as a best outfit for picking up dudes tip?
- RT @SophiaBush What’s tulle and lace and white all over? 🙂 Fitting @BCBGMAXAZRIA http://twitpic.com/2ws6lb Love a little lace in the afternoon.
- RT @staceybendet Just got chased down street by someone screaming lady gaga, I was thinking gone w/wind tho! Sigh http://yfrog.com/1soj7xj Attemped fashion assault?
- RT @NARSissist Playing dress up w/ new fall purchases is most certainly a wise way to spend the day off. Not nice to brag about a day off…