Selena Gomez Is Reportedly Dating a Hot NBA Player & Here’s What We Know About Him

After tons of dating speculation, fans are questioning who is Selena Gomez’s “boyfriend” Jimmy Butler. Apparently, the duo is an item—at least according to some eagle-eyed followers. Here’s what we know so far.

The “Rare” singer, 28, first sparked romance rumors in mid-November when she was reportedly spotted out and about with Butler, 31, an NBA player. Later that month, fans’ speculation grew after one sighting turned into multiple dates, according to various eyewitness accounts on social media. The rumor even made it onto @deuxmoi’s Instagram feed, where the celebrity gossip account shared a direct message exchange from one onlooker who claimed Gomez and Butler dined together in the East Village at an upscale French bistro, Lucien.

“Selena Gomez spotted w Jimmy butler at Lucien,” their message read, “Seemed like a date.” The insider later explained, “100% sure they were there together obvi I can’t speak to if it was ACTUALLY a date, but they were there together.”

Now, we’d normally say pics or it didn’t happen, but a handful of reports seem to think there’s truth to this rumor. Several social media users went on to back up the claim. A couple of days before the pair’s Lucien date night, one Twitter user with suggested ties to the NBA commented on their rumored relationship. “jimmy butler and selena gomez weird couple man,” the Twitter user shared. Another Twitter user reshared the tweet, adding, “they were definitely in bronxville tonight,” referencing an affluent New York suburb.

Gomez nor Butler has yet to comment on the dating speculation, but at least we know where the “Lose You to Love Me” singer stands when it comes to finding love. In September, Gomez revealed that she wasn’t actively looking for a partner. “It’s hard [to find a man] in quarantine. This is also not an invitation,” she said in a video titled, “Get Glam With SELENA GOMEZ & Me!”

“It’s just funny. Because I release things that say I want a boyfriend and stuff,” she added, referring to “Boyfriend,” her 2020 single. “And I’m like, ‘No, I didn’t really mean it though.’ Guys are a lot of work.”

So, is Butler worth the effort? These details might give us a hint. Read on for everything we know about Selena Gomez’s rumored boyfriend, Jimmy Butler.

He’s a five-time NBA All-Star.

Butler is a professional basketball player for the Miami Heat. He’s been with the team since 2019 after he signed via a sign-and-trade in July of that year. Before his time with the Heat, Butler played for the Chicago Bulls, the Minnesota Timberwolves, and the Philadelphia 76ers, making moves to help each make the playoffs while he was on their teams. In 2015, Butler was named the NBA’s Most Improved Player and has gone on to be included in the NBA All-Star teams for five years.

He was once the subject of a crazy rumor.

If you Google Jimmy Butler, you might find a strange question auto-fill in your search: Is Jimmy Butler MJ’s son? Let’s explain. Somehow, there are fans who think Butler is secretly Michael Jordan’s son. They have a few “reasons” for this crazy theory—among them is the fact that Butler and Jordan both played on the Chicago Bulls for a time, and Butler once had an endorsement deal with Jordan Brand. Meanwhile, others note that Butler has helped out at Jordan’s youth basketball camp. But to set the record straight: there’s no real evidence to suggest that they’re at all related!

He’s a Dad.

Butler has a 1-year-old daughter with model Kaitlin Nowak. The pair have been pretty private about their family, so it’s unclear when they started (or stopped) dating. But shortly after Butler was first spotted out with Gomez in November, fans of the pop star noticed that Nowak actually unfollowed her on Instagram. Make of that what you will!