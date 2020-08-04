Sean Penn Is Married! Here’s What We Know About His 28-Year-Old Wife Leila George

Third time’s the charm. If you’re also wondering who is Sean Penn’s wife, Leila George, after the couple’s secret wedding ceremony, you’re not alone. Few knew about the pair’s nuptials, save for those close to the duo, and the handful of “guests” at their wedding. But after finding out about it, other folks have questions.

Let’s just say that Sean Penn’s wedding with Leila George took place in a little bit of an untraditional way. On Monday, August 3, the 59-year-old Mystic River actor revealed that he married the 28-year-old actress in a virtual ceremony conducted over Zoom. Penn was a guest on Late Night with Seth Meyers when the talk show host asked him, “There are reports that you recently got married, is this true?” Penn answered with a simple gesture: He raised his left hand to the camera, revealing a new wedding band.

But how does one carry out a secret wedding without fans catching on? Well, we can blame quarantine. “We did a COVID wedding,” the actor explained. “By that I mean it was a county commissioner on Zoom, we were at the house, my two children and her brother, and we did it that way,” he said, referring to his children from his first marriage with Robin Wright, with whom he shares son Hopper, 26, and his daughter Dylan, 29—and, yes, that officially makes one of his children older than his new wife.

Not everyone was in the dark about their relationship, however. Rumors began circulating on Friday, July 31, when philanthropist Irena Medavoy, 61, accidentally posted about the wedding. In a since-deleted Instagram post, Medavoy wrote, “We are so happy for @leilageorge #seanpenn getting married. We love you. We are over the moon to [sic] find your soulmate [sic] true partner. You are meant to be together. God Bless you both and the family you have joined. Introducing the Penn’s #marriage.”

Now that the whole world is clued in, there’s no better time to learn more about Sean Penn’s wife Leila George. Here’s everything we know about her so far.

Sean Penn’s wife Leila George started dating him in 2016.

Rumors about the couple’s relationship began circulating in late 2016. The pair finally stopped the speculation after making their red carpet debut at an event at LACMA in Los Angeles in October 2016, where Penn was slated to speak on a panel for the Film Independent series, according to E! News.

Sean Penn’s wife Leila George is an actress.

Leila George just so happens to be the daughter of actor and producer Vincent D’Onofrio and actress Greta Scacchi, so it’s safe to say that acting is in her blood. George was involved in a handful of film sets as a camera operator and production assistant during her early career days before landing a starring role in 2016’s Mother, May I Sleep With Danger?. She has since gone on to hold featured roles in films like Mortal Engines and The Kid.

Sean Penn’s wife Leila George is quite the globetrotter.

It isn’t obvious upon first search, but it turns out that Leila George grew up all over the world. While she was born in Sydney, Australia, she ended up moving to the United Kingdom with her mother, where she was raised in Brighton, East Sussex, and attended Brighton College. She later studied at Crawley College, followed by the Arts Educational School in London. In 2011, she made her way back to Australia to study at the Sydney Film School, before making her way to New York City’s Lee Strasberg Insitute to be near her father.