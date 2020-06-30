Who Is Shayna Taylor? Ryan Seacrest Just Broke Up With His Girlfriend of 8 Years

Scroll To See More Images

Third time wasn’t the charm. Ryan Seacrest confirmed on Monday, June 29, that he split with his girlfriend of eight years. But who is Ryan Seacrest’s ex-girlfriend Shayna Taylor and what’s the deal with their relationship? We did the work to find out.

In a statement from her representative, the American Idol host confirmed that he and Taylor are no longer together but continue to remain friends. “Ryan and Shayna decided to end their romantic relationship amicably some time ago,” the Live With Kelly & Ryan cohost’s representative said at the time. “They remain good friends, each other’s biggest supporters and will always cherish their time together as a couple.”

The news came after Seacrest was photographed in Mexico with a mystery woman. The host, who’s on vacation in Mexico with some friends, was photographed in sunglasses and swim trunks as he tanned on a lounge chair next to a blonde woman in a white bikini. See the Daily Mail’s photos here.

Seacrest’s breakup with Taylor also came a month after he celebrated his anniversary with her. Though the two have dated on and off for eight years, Seacrest told Live With Kelly & Ryan viewers in May that the couple was celebrating their third anniversary after breaking up and reuniting three times. “I just want to say happy third anniversary to Shayna,” he said at the time. “It is our third time together. So we’ve gotten together, broken up, gotten together, broken up. This is No. 3 of being together. So we’re celebrating as well.”

Find out more about Ryan Seacrest’s ex-girlfriend Shayna Taylor ahead.

How long was she with Ryan Seacrest?

The two have dated for a total of eight years, but have broken up three times throughout their relationship. Seacrest and Taylor first met in March 2013 before their first split in December 2014. The couple reunited again in 2016 before their second breakup in February 2019. The two got back together for a third time in September 2019 before splitting again in June 2020.

On a May episode of Live With Kelly & Ryan, the host explained why the couple was celebrating their third anniversary at the time, despite eight years together. “It’s an eight-year run, but it’s our third run together,” he said, noting that he and Taylor “celebrate each try.”

He continued, “Listen, nothing’s perfect. You just keep trying until you get it right.”

How did she meet Ryan?

Taylor previously revealed to Good Housekeeping that she and Ryan met at a Los Angeles restaurant in 2013, when she was 21 and he was 39. “I guess he really wanted to talk to me and one of his friends he was sitting with happened to know someone in my group so they were texting to see if I came with anyone in the group, because he was trying to figure out if I was with a guy,” she said at the time.

When Seacrest walked over to the table, Taylor said that she didn’t realize he was into her until one of her friends kicked her under the table. Still, she couldn’t take the hint until her friend wrote, “Ryan likes you” on her phone and showed it to her. “His friends come over and basically sit me in an interview chair and start asking me all these questions to be funny and he came over and took my hairband off my wrist as an intro point, like eighth grade,” she continued. “It’s now this funny thing we laugh about when he takes my hairband, it’s like we reminisce.”

Though she knew who Seacrest was, Taylor admits that she wasn’t starstruck. “Ryan obviously is a huge celebrity but he’s not like…an artist where everyone is like ‘ooh, ahh, like so excited,’ you know what I mean? For me, I was just like ‘Oh cool, Ryan Seacrest,'” she said.

What’s her job?

Taylor is a trained chef who went to culinary school and worked as a personal chef for private homes in Los Angeles before she came to New York City to move in with Ryan. She also has her own website, Shayna’s Kitchen, where she posts recipes, product recommendations and lifestyle blogs. When she moved to New York, she also became certified in holistic nutrition. “I want Shayna’s Kitchen to be the Martha Stewart of wellness, so I want to cover all the realms of everyday lifestyle and home goods but do it in the best, most authentic, organic way and not make it so expensive so it’s accessible to people,” she told Good Housekeeping.

Along with her culinary training, Taylor has also worked as a model, though she doesn’t consider that her main career. “Not to say that I can’t model, but I’m such an entrepreneur brain bolt,” she told Good Housekeeping. “I’ve always had that drive to have my own business, and I don’t do well having people boss me around.”