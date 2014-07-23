Who is Ryan Dorsey? 5 Things to Know About Naya Rivera’s New Husband

The word is out: “Glee” star Naya Rivera surprised us all with her secret wedding to longtime friend Ryan Dorsey. The news came a surprise to fans, considering she only recently split from her fiancé, rapper Big Sean, in April. Reportedly the breakup was tough on Rivera, but it looks like she was able to move on fairly quickly to a man who wasted no time putting a ring on it.

Rivera and Dorsey’s romance only became public this week, after they were photographed on vacation together in Mexico. Little did everyone know that their vacation pictures were actually snaps of their wedding and honeymoon in action.

So, just who is this mystery guy of hers? Besides getting hitched to the sexy “Glee” star, here are five things to know about Dorsey (who isn’t so bad himself).

1. He’s a Southern boy.

The 30-year-old was raised in Charleston, West Virginia and is proud of it. Dorsey regularly gives shoutouts to his home state on Twitter. Not only that, West Virginia loves him back: In 2011, he was named Cosmopolitan‘s West Virginia Bachelor of the year, after being nominated by a female friend who gushed, “If you’re having a bad day, being with Ryan will turn your mood around.”

2. He’s a drama geek.

On Dorsey’s official website, his biography describes him as “the kid from the coal mining valley of West Virginia who had dreams of being a baseball player but high school fate derailed those plans and landed him on the stage, where he fell in love with a new dream.” After high school, Dorsey attended the New York Conservatory for Dramatic Arts with a focus in film and television technique.

3. Yes, he’s actually a working actor.

Dorsey’s star power isn’t quite as big as his new wife’s, but along with some modeling, he’s appeared in a handful of short films including “Unspoken” and “You’re the Worst.” You may have also seen him make guest appearances on TV shows like NBC’s “Parks and Recreation” and TNT’s “Southland.”

4. He just landed a major film role alongside Mel Gibson.

While Dorsey may not yet be a major star, he’s making his big screen debut opposite Mel Gibson and William H. Macy in the upcoming flick, “Blood Father.” The plot line of the film centers around an ex-con who reunites with his estranged 16-year-old daughter to protect her from drug dealers trying to kill her. Dorsey is playing the role of drug dealer named Shamrock.

5. He’s been pals with Naya for years.

Dorsey and Rivera have been friends ever since they met four years ago when he moved to Los Angeles, according to People. Reportedly it wasn’t until her six-month engagement to Big Sean ended that their friendship blossomed into a whirlwind romance. What Rivera probably will appreciate most about her new husband? Dorsey told Cosmopolitan: “I don’t snore in bed.” Now that’s a keeper.