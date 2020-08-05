Rob Kardashian Is Dating an Instagram Model & His Sisters Are ‘Grilling’ Him About It

Those who have been keeping up with the Kardashians may wondering who Rob Kardashian’s girlfriend Aileen Gisselle is. Aileen confirmed her relationship with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star on Monday, August 3, when she posted s video on her Instagram Story of the two on a romantic date.

The video showed Rob, dressed in a hat and a black shirt, across the table from her as the two enjoyed their dinner. Aileen accompanied the video with a romantic filter, which played sexy mood music and put hearts over Rob’s face. (Watch the video here.) Rob and Aileen’s relationship comes almost four years after the E! personality ended his engagement with his then-fiancée Blac Chyna, whom he shares 3-year-old daughter Dream Kardashian with. Rob and Chyna’s relationship also wasn’t without its drama. After their breakup, Rob shared private photos of Chyna, three of which showed her naked, on his Instagram, which led to Chyna filing for a restraining order against the reality star and a heated custody battle over Dream. In September 2017, Chyna and Rob agreed to share joint custody of Dream, and it looks like the two are on the way to amicable co-parenting relationship.

Which brings us back to Rob Kardashian’s girlfriend Aileen Gisselle. Here’s what we know about her so far.

Who is Rob Kardashian’s girlfriend Aileen Gisselle?

Aileen Gisselle is a 29-year-old Instagram model with 259,000 followers, as of August 5, 2020. Her Instagram handle is @lordgisselle. Like Rob, Gisselle is also a parent. She shares a daughter named Emoniee with her ex. Emoniee also has her own Instagram account @ilyxemoniee with more than 3,000 followers.

What do Rob Kardashian’s sisters think of his girlfriend Aileen Gisselle?

A source told HollywoodLife in August that Rob’s sisters—Kourtney, Kim and Khloé Kardashian, and Kendall and Kylie Jenner—are “protective” of their brother as he starts a new relationship. Though the sisters knew that Rob was dating someone, they didn’t know who until Aileen’s Instagram video.

“Rob’s sisters noticed he’s way more happy and they managed to get it out of him that he was talking to someone he likes, but that was all they could get. They’ve been giving him his space, but now that this

is out there they’ll be grilling him for more,” the source said.

The insider continued, “If it is serious, they will want to meet her right away. They are very protective of him…Being the only Kardashian brother has its perks. But it can also feel overwhelming any time he starts dating a girl because of course, his sisters would love to know all the details. Especially since Dream is in the picture now, it’s not only about Rob any longer.”

Though the Kardashian-Jenner sisters are “protective” of Rob, they know that it’s best for him to make his own choices when it comes to his relationships.

“But they really do let him make his own decisions and they know Rob has learned a lot from his past relationships,” the source said. “They definitely see a newfound confidence in Rob since getting in shape again and they’re actually happy to see him putting himself out there in terms of dating. As long as he’s happy, they’re happy and they just want to make sure it’s with the right person.”