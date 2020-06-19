Here’s Everything We Know About Raven-Symoné’s New Wife, Miranda Maday

Love wins, even in the age of social distancing! That So Raven’s beloved lead got married in a surprise wedding ceremony to her longtime girlfriend on June 17. But her partner is news to many. If you’re also wondering who is Raven-Symoné’s wife, Miranda Pearman-Maday, you’re not alone. While she’s a pretty private person, there are still a few things to learn about her.

First things first, she clearly loves Raven, 34, like crazy. The newlywed broke her social media hiatus just to announce her marriage to the former co-host of The View. She posted a sweet photo of herself embracing Raven in their backyard, with a caption that reads: “8PM ~ my wife for life.” Miranda had not posted on her Instagram since August of 2019, so the occasion obviously marked a significant break to her IG detox.

Meanwhile, Raven let fans in on what her new wife is like in her own Instagram post. “I got married to a woman who understands me from trigger to joy, from breakfast to midnight snack, from stage to home,” she wrote. “I love you Mrs. Pearman-Maday! Let’s tear this world a new a**hole!!! I’s married NOW.”

While followers were happy to hear about Raven’s surprise marriage, many were surprised. Some didn’t have a clue that Raven was dating Miranda, let alone know who the mystery wife is.

That’s likely on purpose. Raven, while living in the spotlight since her days as a child actor on The Cosby Show to her Disney days as a Cheetah Girl, has rarely been vocal about her partners. And it looks like Miranda is on board with that.

What we do know about Miranda is that she works in Los Angeles, according to her LinkedIn profile. She graduated from the University of California Los Angeles in 2013 and has gone on to work multiple personal and executive assistant roles before becoming a social media manager in 2017. Lowkey, and we love it!