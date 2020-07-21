5 Things to Know About Princess Beatrice’s New Husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

As photos of the latest royal wedding continue to pour in, followers of the royal family are already asking who is Princess Beatrice’s husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi? The 31-year-old older sister of Princess Eugenie secretly wed her fiancé, 37-year-old Edoardo, in Windsor on July 17—and much like their private ceremony, the couple has tried to keep details about their relationship pretty much under wraps. But we still know a thing or two when it comes to Edoardo!

The British businessman was first linked to Princess Beatrice back in November 2018 after the pair reportedly went “on holiday together,” according to a Daily Mail source. “Beatrice introduced him to Fergie and her dad. Things are moving very quickly and it wouldn’t surprise anyone if they got engaged within a short period of time,” the source said at the time.

It looks like they weren’t too far off. While it took several months for the pair to go public with their relationship, things picked up quickly enough for Edoardo to pop the question by the end of 2019. Their royal wedding was originally scheduled for May 2020, but was postponed out of respect for current social distancing guidelines. Instead, the pair hosted a small ceremony at The Royal Chapel of All Saints at the Royal Lodge in Windsor two months later. Guests included close family and friends such as Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip, and the bride’s parents—Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York—with no more than 20 people estimated to be in attendance.

With even their nuptials turning out to be such a private event, it only makes sense that people still have questions about Prince Beatrice’s husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. To put all those burning questions to rest, here’s everything what we know about the newest member of the royal family.

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi’s family is close to the royal family.

Edoardo and Beatrice first announced their engagement in September 2019 with a statement posted to social media, and quotes by Edoardo’s parents—Nikki Williams-Ellis and Alessandro Mapelli Mozzi—were included in the original announcement. In their comments, the Mozzi family revealed that they’ve known the royals for a long time.

“Our family has known Beatrice for most of her life,” the parents shared. “Edo and Beatrice are made for each other, and their happiness and love for each other is there for all to see. They share an incredibly strong and united bond, their marriage will only strengthen what is already a wonderful relationship.”

According to The Evening Standard, Edoardo’s family grew close to the royal family after his late stepfather, Christopher Shale, became friends with Beatrice’s parents, Prince Andrew and Duchess Sarah.

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi is lowkey royalty.

Italian nobility, that is. Edoardo’s father, Alessandro Mapelli Mozzi (who was his mother Nikki Williams-Ellis’ first husband), is described as a “Count” by the BBC. Apparently, the Mozzi name was given the title by King Victor Emmanuel III to all male descendants with the Mozzi surname in 1913.

Edoardo’s father told MailOnline before the wedding: “Edoardo is the only male descendant taking the family into the next generation. He is a count—his wife will be a countess automatically and any of their children will be counts or nobile donna.”

That said, Express reports Edoardo can’t *technically* claim his aristocratic title as a Count in the U.K., due to a law that prevents foreign nobility claiming titles without a special warrant. Meanwhile, Italy no longer recognizes noble titles following the Italian Constitution of 1948. So, like we said: Edoardo is only royal in spirit! We’ll take it.

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi has a son from a previous relationship.

According to multiple reports, Edoardo has a young son named Christopher “Wolfie” Woolfe. Wolfie was born in 2016, and as per Harper’s Bazaar, the 4-year-old served as best man and a pageboy at Beatrice and Edoardo’s wedding.

The businessman shares the child with Dara Huang, an American architect and designer. The parents were previously engaged until 2018.

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi is also a multimillionaire.

According to Edoardo’s Instagram account, he’s a self-proclaimed “UK real estate specialist” who “[creates] value through acquisitions, asset management, planning and development.” What that means in simpler terms is that he’s the current CEO of Banda Property, a property development and interior design company.

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi started his own charity, too.

Edoardo started Cricket Builds Hope (CBH), an organization that teaches and supports the sport of cricket in Rwanda. It was founded in 2011 following the death of Edoardo’s step-father, Christopher Shale. Shale died of a heart attack while at Glastonbury music festival in 2011, but had been working on Rwanda Cricket Stadium Foundation—a charity which brought the first grass wicket cricket field, now known as Gahanga International Cricket Stadium, to Rwanda. Edoardo expanded upon his step-father’s mission in his memory.

Now, “CBH harnesses the power of sport to promote reconciliation and tackle deep-seated social issues like gender inequality through specially tailored sessions run by CBH’s cricket coaching team,” according to its website. Princess Beatrice and Edoardo reportedly requested that guests and followers donate to Cricket Builds Hope in lieu of wedding presents.