Here’s What We Know About Niecy Nash’s New Wife—Who, BTW, Sang at Her Last “Wedding”

People already wanting to know: Who is Niecy Nash’s wife, Jessica Betts? The Claws star surprised fans everywhere when she announced on Monday, August 31, that she and Betts were married. The pair each took to Instagram to make their big reveal.

“Mrs. Carol Denise Betts,” the 50-year-old actress captioned a photo from their wedding. She included the hashtag “#LoveWins” along with a diamond ring emoji. Meanwhile, new wife Betts took to her account to share the same photo. She added, “I got a whole wife,” and the “#LoveWins” hashtag to match. Soon after the duo shared the photos to their Instagram accounts, Nash took to her Instagram Stories to share another photo of the couple, writing, “#PlotTwist.” Um, yes!

Nash was previously married to Jay Tucker before the couple filed for divorce in 2019 after eight years of marriage. Nash announced the divorce via her Instagram on October 30 that year, writing, “Our truth is that in this season of our lives, we are better friends than partners in marriage. Our union was such a gorgeous ride. And as we go our separate ways now, we feel fortunate for the love we share – present tense.” Her divorce from Tucker was finalized in March 2020, according to TMZ. The television host was also married to Don Nash, an ordained minister, prior to her relationship with Tucker. The pair were married for 13 years before filing for divorce in June 2007. They share three children together: Dia Nash, Dominic Nash, and Donielle Nash.

With Nash’s recent divorce from Tucker in March, her wedding to Betts especially came as a surprise to most. It remains unclear how long the pair have been romantically linked, but Betts has worked with Nash in the past. A post from Betts’ Instagram reveals that she even sang for Nash’s TV wedding on Claws for the show’s Season 2 finale. Fast-forward to 2020, and now the pair have held a real-life ceremony of their own.

But fans still have plenty of questions about Niecy Nash’s wife, Jessica Betts. For everything we know about the singer so far, just keep on reading.

Niecy Nash’s wife Jessica Betts is a singer.

Betts is an R&B/soul artist originally from Chicago. According to her personal website, she loves to write her own original music along with “soulful renditions of past and contemporary hits spanning multiple musical genres and artists from gospel, reggae, rock, pop, and R&B.” We love an artist who doesn’t limit themselves! Clearly, Betts’ wide-ranging interests have led her down the right path—right into Nash’s life!

Niecy Nash’s wife Jessica Betts used to perform on subways.

According to New York Times travel reporter, Tariro Mzezewa, Betts once performed on a New York City subway. “Years ago I was having one of those get-on-the-subway-and-weep nyc bad days when @JessicaBetts got on and started singing and it made me cry more,” the reporter tweeted. “but then I felt like someone *healed me* after she got off at 125th st. That she’s married to niecy only makes her THAT much cooler.” Um, agreed!

Niecy Nash’s wife Jessica Betts has won *so* many awards.

As if being married to Niecy Nash isn’t already a win, Betts has plenty to show for herself, too. The artist is perhaps best known for winning Missy Elliot’s reality competition show, “Road to Stardom” in 2005, where she competed against thousands of contestants for judges Elliot, Madonna, Dallas Austin, and Teena Marie. In 2011, Betts was also officially inducted as a BET Music Matters artist and went on to close out the BET Honors pre-show in 2014.