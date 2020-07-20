Here’s Everything We Know About Nicki Minaj’s Husband & Baby Daddy, Kenneth Petty

Scroll To See More Images

After the Barbz found out their idol is pregnant, some might still be wondering who is Nicki Minaj’s husband Kenneth Petty, exactly? Months ago, many were surprised to hear that the “Anaconda” rapper had married Petty after dating for only a few months. But turns out, Minaj and Petty go way back—and Petty has a pretty surprising history, to say the least.

Fast-forward to now, the pair are already expecting a child together. Minaj, 37, took to her Instagram account to announce the exciting news with a series of photos showing off her growing bump. “Preggers,” she hashtagged her first photo in the series, before adding the following caption on her next post: “Love. Marriage. Baby carriage. Overflowing with excitement & gratitude. Thank you all for the well wishes.”

But what does Dad-to-be Petty think of all this? Well, Minaj’s boo isn’t on Instagram himself, but we do know he was already dropping hints of excitement back in February. Petty was caught caressing his wife’s midsection in a video she posted to Instagram, as the couple was en route to Trinidad on a private jet. “On the way to Trinidad with your dad,” Petty said in the clip at the time. Fans in the comments picked up on the hint immediately—and Minaj has been dropping more clues ever since.

There are still deeper questions about who is Nicki Minaj’s husband, however. The 42-year-old has a shocking past that some fans and friends close to Minaj have struggled to reconcile. To find out what we’re talking about, just keep on reading for everything we know about Nicki Minaj’s husband, Kenneth Petty.

Kenneth Petty married Nicki Minaj in October 2019.

Minaj and Petty kept their marriage under wraps for several months until finally confirming they wed in secret in 2019. Minaj made the announcement in October, months after revealing she and Petty picked up a marriage license in June (that first license expired, however, and the pair had to file for a second license the following month). While the pair have yet to have their formal ceremony, Minaj told Entertainment Tonight that it “will happen” eventually.

“We got the marriage license, now I just have to wait until my pastor that I love comes and does it for us,” she said at the time. “The big wedding and all that stuff, that will happen, but just not at this moment.”

She added, “When I was little, I always imagined princess and marriage and the wedding and now it’s more to me about the life, the future, the love, the partnership, than the wedding. [It’s] so strange cause I didn’t expect myself to be one of those people who didn’t care about the hoopla, but I really don’t.”

Kenneth Petty has known Nicki Minaj for years.

While Petty and Minaj only began dating publicly in December 2018, they have known each other for many years. In fact, they actually “dated when [Minaj] was a teenager, before she was famous,” a source told Us Weekly at the time.

“He was on my body b4 the big ol’ ghetto booty. B4 the fame & fortune,” Minaj tweeted the following month. “But anyway, timing is everything.”

Kenneth Petty has a criminal record.

Kenneth Petty is a registered sex offender. He was convicted of first-degree attempted rape of a 16-year-old girl in 1995 after reportedly using a “knife/cutting instrument” during the assault. He was sentenced to 18-54 months in prison at the time.

In 2006, Petty was charged with first-degree murder after pleading guilty to shooting and killing a man named Lamant Robinson. He served another 7 years in prison and was released on parole in May 2016. By September 2018—just months before his relationship with Minaj became public information—Petty was arrested again on various traffic offenses.

Minaj has defended Petty’s history as a sex offender in the past. “He was 15, she was 16… in a relationship,” she once wrote in an Instagram comment. “But go awf Internet. y’all can’t run my life. Y’all can’t even run y’all own life. Thank you boo.” According to a source with Us Weekly, Minaj also “really believes that he has changed since his troublesome days, but some of her friends are still a bit wary.”

Nicki Minaj has a nickname for Kenneth Petty.

The rapper has referred to Petty as “Zoo” dozens of times on her Queen Radio show.

Kenneth Petty has a tattoo of Nicki Minaj’s name.

OK, but, her real name. Remember how we said Petty and Minaj have known each other for decades? Well, back when the pair were in high school, Minaj really just went by her real name, Onika Tanya Maraj. In December 2018, after going public with their relationship, Petty posted a photo of his then-girlfriend’s first name tattooed on his neck.