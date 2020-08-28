Meghan Markle’s Ex-Husband Just Welcomed Her First Child With His New Wife

After his recent baby news, royal readers may be curious to know who Meghan Markle’s ex-husband Trevor Engelson is. Us Weekly reported on Thursday, August 27, the Duchess of Sussex’s ex welcomed his first child, a baby daughter named Ford Grace Engelson, with his new wife, dietician Tracey Kurland. The birth comes a year after Engelson and Kurland married in Montecito, California, in 2019.

Engelson’s first child also comes a little more than a year after his ex-wife welcomed her first child, a son named Archie Harrison Mountbatten Windsor, with her husband, Prince Harry, in May 2019. A source told Us Weekly at the time that Meghan and Engelson don’t speak, which is why he didn’t reach out to her to congratulate her on Archie. “[He] doesn’t really think about Meghan,” the insider said at the time. “He’s in a very happy relationship. Meghan and Trevor no longer speak.”

Meghan and Harry tied the knot at Windsor Castle in May 2018. A month after their wedding, Engelson proposed to Kurland in Napa, California, after three years of dating. “Luckiest guy I know,” the wrote on his Instagram at the time. “Get ready to party!”

So those are the basics about Meghan Markle’s ex-husband Trevor Engelson’s new relationship. What what else is there to know about him? And how long was he married to the Duchess of Sussex? We answer those questions ahead.

Who is Meghan Markle’s ex-husband Trevor Engelson?

Engelson is a movie producer who has worked on films like 2006’s Santa Baby, 2007’s License to Wed, 2008’s All About Steve and 2010’s Remember Me. He’s also produced several TV series, such as FX’s Snowfall, which premiered in 2017, and Paramount Network’s Heathers remake, which debuted in 2018. Before his career as a producer, Engelson started as a production assistant before transitioning into talent management. He founded his production company, Underground, in 2001. Deadline reported in 2017 that Engelson was working on a TV comedy about a divorcee whose new wife marries a British prince. As for his life before his career in Hollywood, Engelson was born on October 23, 1976 in Great Neck, New York, on Long Island. He went on to study journalism at the University of Southern California in Los Angeles before his start as a P.A.

How long were Meghan Markle and Trevor Engelson married?

Engelson and Markle started dating in 2004 and married on September 10, 2011 at the Jamaica Inn in Ocho Rios, Jamaica. Their marriage didn’t last long, however. Engelson and Markle separated 18 months after their wedding in 2013. They cited irreconcilable differences and were granted a no-fault divorce in August 2013. According to the 2018 book, Meghan: A Hollywood Princess, Meghan and Engelson’s “marriage ended so abruptly that Meghan sent Trevor her diamond wedding and engagement rings back by registered mail.

Three years after her separation, Markle met her now-husband Prince Harry through a blind date. The couple married in May 2018 and welcomed their first child together, a baby boy named Archie, a year later. Engelson, for his part, went on to date Real Housewife of New York City Bethenny Frankel soon after his divorce from Markle. The two broke up because their relationship became less romantic and more business-like. “I met this guy as a romantic interest. His name is Trevor,” she said on the Kyle & Jackie O Show in 2018. “I met him in Chicago and we were supposed to go out, and I ended up seeing him one time and he’d been texting me. He’s a producer in L.A. He told me that he was married before. He’s divorced [now]. He was married to this girl named Meghan Markle from the TV show Suits.”

She continued, “We bypassed the romantics and went into the business. But I don’t know there’s something there. There’s something salacious about doing a TV project with Meghan Markle’s ex.” Frankle also said that she told Engelson, “Holy shit! Your ex is going to be a princess. Is that crazy?”

After his relationship with Frankel, Engelson started dating dietician Tracey Kurland in November 2017. The two got engaged on June 1, 2018 and married a year later on May 11, 2019. They welcomed their first child, a daughter named Ford Grace Engelson, in August 2020.