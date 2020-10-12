Kristin Cavallari Is Dating a Comedian After Her Divorce From Jay Cutler—Here’s What We Know

Fans may be wondering who is Kristin Cavallari’s boyfriend, Jeff Dye, a.k.a. the man she’s dating after her divorce from Jay Cutler. We’ll explain what we know about their relationship later, but first, let’s recap Cavallari and Cutler’s divorce.

Cavallari and Cutler announced their divorce in April 2020 after 10 years together and almost seven years of marriage. The couple share three kids: son Camden, 8, son Jaxon, 6, and daughter Saylor, 4. In an interview with People in September, Cavallari revealed that her and Cutler’s marriage had issues long before they separated. “I always thought it was interesting when people would refer to us as ‘couple goals.’ I was like, ‘If you guys only knew,'” she said.

The Hills alum revealed that their marriage hit a lot point while they filmed season 3 of her E! reality series, Very Cavallari, in 2019. “We definitely kept a lot of stuff private,” she said. “Producers saw stuff, but they didn’t put it in the show—which is good, because I don’t want my kids to ever [see that].”

“It didn’t happen overnight,” Cavallari continued of their breakup. “We tried really, really hard for years and years. It was the hardest decision I’ve ever made.”

In the end, Cavallari explained that her marriage ended because the two were no long compatible. “Every relationship has their stuff. I met Jay when I was 23. I was a baby. Jay and I had so much love for each other, but we grew up,” she said. “When you work at something for so many years and nothing’s changing, I think you have to just make a decision. We all want to be happy.”

Now with Cavallari and Cutler’s divorce out of the way, let’s explain what we know about her new boyfriend, Jeff Dye.

When did Kristin Cavallari and Jeff Dye start dating?

It’s unclear when Cavallari and Dye started dating, but news broke of their relationship in October 2020 after TMZ posted a video of them kissing in Chicago. The two also follow each other on Instagram and have commented on each other’s posts in recent months. TMZ reported at the time that the kiss happened at Fulton Market, a bar and restaurant district in Chicago, near where Cavallari has a store for her brand, Uncommon James. The site also reported that Cavallari seemed to be on a date, given how she was dressed up.

Who Is Kristin Cavallari’s boyfriend Jeff Dye?

So we know that Cavallari and Dye went public with their relationship in October 2020, but who is he? For one, Dye is a comedian. He was a finalist on season 6 of NBC’s Last Comic Standing in 2008. He was also a correspondent on E!’s Hello Ross! and appeared on the reality TV show Better Late Than Never from 2016 to 2018. So he and his girlfriend have E! and reality TV in common.

Like Cavallari, who is best known for MTV shows like The Hills and Laguna Beach, Dye has also appeared on MTV. He’s hosted two shows for the network, 2010’s Numbnuts and 2013’s Money From Strangers. He’s also appeared on Girl Code and hosted MTV’s Club New Year’s Eve in 2013. In March 2018, he launched his own podcast, “Jeff Dye’s Friendship Podcast.” Along with his TV career, Dye also appeared in Dierks Bentley’s 2014 music video for “Drunk on a Plane.”

Before his relationship with Cavallari, Dye dated WWE star Becky Lynch. The two started dating in the summer of 2018 and split around February 2019. In July 2020, Dye also posted a video of a standup routine, in which he joked about liking women who have children.

“I like dating women who have kids because they’re already going to all the places I was gonna go,” he wrote at the time. “They’ll tell me their day like ‘we are getting breakfast, going to the water park, then getting ice cream’ I’m like me too! Shot gun!”

