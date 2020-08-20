KJ Apa Just Posted a Nude Photo of His Rumored Girlfriend & Here’s What We Know About Her

Riverdale fans be curious to know who KJ Apa’s girlfriend Clara Berry is. Apa and Berry, a French model, sparked romance rumors in February 2020 when he posted a photo of him and Berry on his Instagram. The picture showed the Riverdale star, who plays Archie Andrews on the CW TV series, sitting outside with a drink, as Berry, wearing a baseball cap, cuddles and kisses him from behind. ”Coup de foudre ☺️,” he captioned the the picture, which translates to “love at first sight in French.

However, that wasn’t Apa’s only post at the time. The New Zealand native also took to his Instagram Story with several videos from his time with the model. One Instagram Story video seemed to show an airport, which Apa captioned with, “Goodbye.” He also shared two more videos of him on the airplane with a face filter. Though he didn’t confirm that the woman in his photo was Berry, many fans believed that Apa’s posts were from his dates with the model. Apa’s Riverdale co-star, Cole Sprouse, also teased him at the time, commenting on his Instagram, “Wait, so you don’t actually have a dog girlfriend? disappointed.”

In August 2020, Apa also seemed to confirm his relationship with Berry when he posted an Instagram, which included three nude photos he took of his girlfriend. “There’s nowhere else,” he wrote in the caption. He also posted another nude photo of Berry on his Instagram Story. So who is KJ Apa’s girlfriend Clara Berry? We answer that question ahead.

Who is KJ Apa’s girlfriend Clara Berry?

KJ Apa’s girlfriend Clara Berry is a 26-year-old model from France. Her birthday is December 7, 1993, which means she’s four yeas older than Apa. According to Vogue Australia, Berry started modeling on the side while she was a fashion student in France. She started modeling full-time after she was scouted and signed by Present Model Management in 2016. Since then, Berry has gone onto model for brands like Viktor & Rolf, Off-White and Tommy Hilfiger. Though she’s based in France, Berry has also worked in Brazil, Los Angeles, London and Milan. In terms of her credits, Berry’s modeling achievements include the cover of Lui magazine and a campaign for Diesel. Like her beau, Berry is also a musician and has collaborated with the brand Insomni Club for the song “NO-US – LOVA.”

When did KJ Apa and Clara Berry start dating?

It’s unclear how KJ Apa and Clara Berry met and when they started dating, but Apa’s first post with his girlfriend can be dated to February 2020 when he posted a picture of her hugging from behind. The picture, which was captioned “love at first sight” in French, was posted around Valentine’s Day. A few days after Apa’s post, Berry also took to her Instagram with a photo of her boyfriend cuddling her in a pool in Bali. “J’irai chercher ton cœur si tu l’emportes ailleurs”, which translates to “I’ll search for your heart if you take it somewhere else.” In August 2020, Berry posted several nude photos of herself on her Instagram taken by Apa, which some fans considered confirmation of their relationship. (Apa posted the same photos on his Instagram.) Apa’s Riverdale costar, Camila Mendes, also follows Berry.

Who did KJ Apa date before Clara Berry?

People reported in July 2019 that Apa and Britt Robertson, who starred with him in the 2017’s A Dog’s Purpose, were an item after they were seen holding hands and kissing at a Comic-Con party in San Diego. It’s unclear if their relationship became anything more, but Apa and Robertson went on to star as each other’s love interests in 2020’s I Still Believe.