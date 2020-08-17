Everything to Know About Kendall Jenner’s Rumored Boyfriend, NBA Player Devin Booker

After being spotted out together, fans are wondering: Who is Kendall Jenner’s boyfriend, Devin Booker? While neither has confirmed the relationship, it’s possible that the 24-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star might be dating the 23-year-old NBA player—the pair have been exchanging flirty comments on Instagram, and most recently, they decided to step out together for a dinner date with Kendall’s sister, 23-year-old Kylie Jenner.

On Saturday, August 15, Kendall and Devin were spotted at Nobu restaurant in Malibu, California, along with Kylie, People reports. The rumored romantic duo appeared to arrive separately, with Kendall sporting a casual slip dress and Devin wearing a sporty ensemble of a black hoodie, jeans, and Air Jordans. The dinner date confirms that Devin has met at least one member of Kendall’s family, Kylie—a moment that marks a milestone in any new couple’s relationship!

If the pair are just friends, however, it wouldn’t be the first time that Kendall’s rumored boyfriend turned out to be a totally platonic situation. But something about Devin’s flirty history on Kendall’s Instagram account makes us think otherwise. For example: On August 11, Kendall shared a sultry selfie to Instagram with a simple strawberry emoji as the photo’s caption. Devin weighed in, commenting, “I like strawberries,” to which Kendall replied with four more strawberry emojis. An inside joke or hint? Possibly!

What we do know for certain are the following details about Kendall Jenner’s “boyfriend” Devin Booker. For everything we know so far, keep on reading.

Kendall Jenner’s boyfriend Devin Booker is a basketball player.

Devin is a shooting guard for the Phoenix Suns and has been with the team since 2015 after being drafted as the team’s 13th overall pick at the time. Since then, the young basketballer has had an impressive run: Back in March 2019, Devin actually became the youngest player in NBA history with consecutive 50-point games. But his run with the Suns is now on hold after the team was eliminated from the playoffs in early August after a tiebreaker game with the Memphis Grizzlies. On the bright side: Devin now has plenty of time to spend with Kendall in Los Angeles.

Kendall Jenner’s boyfriend Devin Booker went on a road trip with her in April.

Remember Kendall Jenner’s road trip? In April, the model broke quarantine to drive from L.A. to Arizona for “some much-needed air,” a source told TMZ at the time—but she wasn’t alone in her travels. Devin tagged along with her, and the sight of him immediately sparked dating rumors. Following the sighting, a source told Us Weekly, “They’re hooking up, but they’re not serious. She’s talking to a couple different guys. She has so many men after her it’s crazy.”

Rumors on social media continued to paint the picture of Kendall as being “passed around” by NBA players, to which the model replied, “they act like i’m not in full control of where i throw this cooch,” on Twitter in late April. You tell ’em, Kendall!

Kendall Jenner’s boyfriend Devin Booker used to date Jordyn Woods…

You’d think this one would be a dealbreaker. Years before being linked with Kendall, Devin was rumored to be dating none other than Jordyn Woods—Kendall’s sister Kylie’s ex-BFF. While the relationship was never confirmed, Us Weekly did report that Kendall and Jordyn even went on a double date once (Kendall was dating Ben Simmons at the time, and Jordyn was reportedly in a relationship with Devin).

In response to Kendall’s rumored romance with Devin, Jordyn reportedly tweeted “haha good morning” along with three trash can emojis in April. Oop. While the tweet has since been deleted, it may just have been all the confirmation we needed.