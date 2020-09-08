Katie Holmes Shared a Steamy Kiss With Her SoHo Date & Here’s What We Know About Him

Some recently surfaced makeout photos might have you asking: Who is Katie Holmes’ boyfriend, Emilio Vitolo Jr.? ICYMI, the 41-year-old actress was photographed sharing a steamy kiss with her new beau while they were enjoying an outdoor dinner date in New York City’s SoHo neighborhood on September 4, 2020. Considering that this is her first PDA since breaking things off with Jamie Foxx in 2019 after six years of very privately dating, it seems like Holmes is finally letting her guard down for someone new. But who exactly is her new boyfriend?

Well, there are some promising things to know about Vitolo below. When it comes to their relationship, though, it’s worth noting that their makeout sesh didn’t take place as Holmes and Vitolo’s first date. While the pair was spotted kissing for the first time in these flicks obtained by The Daily Mail, they’ve actually been seen out and about together even before their dinner date over Labor Day Weekend. Just days prior on Septemeber 2, photos of the pair surfaced showing Holmes laughing at something 33-year-old Vitolo was saying while talking over some wine. Fast-forward to a couple nights later, Holmes and Vitolo looked smitten as the Dawson’s Creek alum was spotted sitting in his lap and leaning in for a kiss. Or two!

This kind of romantic outing is rare for Holmes, who kept things rather private in her previous relationships. The actress was previously married to Tom Cruise from 2006 until their divorce in 2012. The exes share a daughter, 14-year-old Suri Cruise, who lives with her mother in New York City as Holmes has full custody. Following her divorce from Cruise in 2012, Holmes is rumored to have started dating Jamie Foxx until May of 2019—though neither ever confirmed the relationship.

The Logan Lucky actress now seems to have traded in her secretive romances for Vitolo, someone who sources suggest is worth the public attention. “Katie is like a teenager in love right now,” a source told Entertainment Tonight. “He makes her giddy!” For everything we know about Katie Holmes’ boyfriend, Emilio Vitolo Jr., just keeping on reading below.

Katie Holmes’ boyfriend Emilio Vitolo Jr. is a chef.

Vitolo is a co-owner and chef at Emilio’s Ballato, a celebrity-favorite Italian restaurant in New York City. Vitolo’s father, Emilio Vitolo Sr., purchased the restaurant back in the ’90s—and it’s been a staple since. The 33-year-old chef shares fun videos from the kitchen to his Instagram from time to time, where you can see him working alongside his brother, another chef at the restaurant. He’s also showed off some of Emilio Ballato’s famous guests, from President Barack Obama and Rihanna to Whoopi Goldberg and Justin Bieber. No big deal!

Katie Holmes’ boyfriend Emilio Vitolo Jr. has some acting creds.

Not one to limit himself, Vitolo has even done some acting of his own. He’s held appearances on shows like Inside Amy Schumer and Royal Pains, according to his IMDB page.

Katie Holmes’ boyfriend Emilio Vitolo Jr. is friends with Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner.

While we don’t know how Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas met Vitolo (a visit to Emilio Ballato, perhaps?) it seems like they go way back. The restaurateur has posted multiple photos with the happy couple on his Instagram page, and it looks like they’re more than your average celebrity guest interactions.

The Jonas Brothers crew has celebrated New Year’s Eve with Vitolo, and the chef was even in attendance at Joe’s 30th birthday party. This seems like bestie material.