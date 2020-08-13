Here’s What We Know About Justin Hartley’s New Girlfriend, Sofia Pernas

Now that they’re Instagram official, fans are wondering who is Justin Hartley’s girlfriend, Sofia Pernas? The 31-year-old actress was first rumored to be dating to 43-year-old This Is Us star in May 2020, but many are just beginning to find out about her after Hartley’s ex, 39-year-old realtor Chrishell Stause highlighted her divorce in the latest season of Selling Sunset on Netflix. Now, fans are more curious than ever about the lady Hartley’s moved on with.

Hartley and Pernas appeared to go public with their relationship in August 2020 after sharing a series of matching photos on their respective Instagram accounts. Pernas shared a photo to her story of what looked like Justin holding some drinks and a cigar, with a Chicago Bears cap notably in the background. “Easy like Sunday mornin’,” she captioned the flick. Soon after her post, Justin took to her account to share a picture of himself wearing the same Chicago Bears cap pictured in Pernas’ photo, posing in the pool with his dog. The actor captioned his post similarly to hers: “Paisley like Sunday mornin’,” he wrote.

While it appears the pair have finally confirmed their relationship, speculations about their romance initially came only months after news of Hartley’s divorce from Chrishell Stause began to circulate. In November 2019, multiple outlets confirmed that Hartley had filed for divorce from the Selling Sunset star after only two years of marriage, citing “irreconcilable differences” at the time. While Stause claims she was “blindsided” by the divorce and submits their date of separation as the same date Hartley filed for divorce, November 22, the This Is Us star listed their date of separation as several months earlier, July 8.

Stause opened up about the divorce to STYLECASTER a few weeks before the third season of her Netflix series debuted on August 7. The Kentucky-native revealed that she did consider quitting the show at the time. “If I’m being perfectly honest, my knee-jerk reaction was I can’t do this,” she said. “[Quitting the show] did cross my mind. This isn’t something that anybody would sign up for or do on purpose. I would’ve given anything if everything had happened after. It’s a lot easier to talk about a little blurb and move on and just talk about the show. However, that being said, it was out there anyways, so now it’s almost like ripping a Band-Aid off.”

Hopefully, things continue to move on swiftly when it comes to the drama surrounding Hartley and Stause’s divorce. For now, let’s take a closer look at everything we know about Justin Hartley’s girlfriend Sofia Pernas.

Justin Hartley’s girlfriend Sofia Pernas was also a soap opera actor.

Sofia Pernas got her big break in a similar way that Hartley did: on soap operas! Both actors held roles at a time on The Young and the Restless. While Hartley starred in the series from 2014 to 2016 as Adam Newman, Pernas joined the cast in 2015 as Marisa Sierras—who dated the nephew of Hartley’s character on the show. Fast forward a few years later and it looks like their newfound romance has become a soap opera of its own!

Justin Hartley’s girlfriend Sofia Pernas starred in Jane the Virgin.

Aside from her role in the CBS soap opera, Pernas has also landed a number of recurring roles in shows like the CW’s Jane the Virgin and CBS’ series, Blood & Treasure, which she currently stars in now as lead character Lexi Vaziri.

Justin Hartley’s girlfriend Sofia Pernas speaks four languages!

Pernas’ mother is from Morocco, whereas her father is from Spain—and both parents speak multiple languages. Pernas picked some up of her own while growing up in her multilingual household. Now the actress is capable of speaking Arabia, English, Spanish, and German.