John Cena Just Secretly Married His Girlfriend After a Year of Dating—Here’s What to Know About Her

After his secret wedding, fans may be curious to know who is John Cena’s wife, Shay Shariatzadeh. So let us explain what we know about their relationship.

According to a marriage certificate obtained by People, Cena and Shariatzadeh married in a secret ceremony at an attorney’s office in Tampa, Florida, on Monday, October 12. The couple obtained their marriage license a few days earlier on Friday, October 9. A day after his wedding, Cena tweeted about “happiness.” “’I will be happy if I only get (x).’ This is a great way to mold an entire life spent chasing happiness and never finding joy,” he wrote.

Days before his wedding, he also tweeted about “love” and how it’s a “constant effort.” “Love involves constant effort. When you are truly ready to let love in and give to love all it needs to flourish, I feel there is no greater more rewarding connection,” he wrote. Wise words from the professional wrestler!

Cena and Shariatzadeh’s wedding also comes less than a year after they sparked engagement rumors in February when the couple was photographed at an amusement park in San Diego, where the professional wrestler’s now-wife was seen with a ring on her left hand. “[They were] giggling and looked over all happy together,” a source told Us Weekly at the time. “I noticed a huge ring on her left hand ring finger. It looked pretty big,” the source added.Though Cena never confirmed the rumors, he hinted at them in a tweet about marriage at the time. “‘A happy marriage is a long conversation that always seems too short’ – Andre Maurois,” he wrote.

Ahead is what we know about John Cena’s wife, Shay Shariatzadeh, and their relationship.

Who is John Cena’s wife, Shay Shariatzadeh?

Before she married Cena, Shariatzadeh was a product manaer at Avigilon, a Motorola Solutions Company in Vancouver, Canada, where she lives. “I interviewed multiple Product Managers to figure out how they got into their role, and I followed their path,” she said in a profile on Avigilon‘s website. “Today, I take pride working in the video surveillance industry because our products help keep people and their assets safe, and that’s my little contribution to our world.”

She’s also super smart. Shariatzadeh studied Electrical and Electronics Engineering at the University of British Columbia, where she received her bachelor’s degree in 2013. “I have always enjoyed math and physics,” she also said on Avigilon’s site. “My brother studied engineering in school, and I remember one day he came home with a project and it was an autonomous car — and that was it! I decided to study Engineering.”

How did John Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh meet?

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight in 2019, Cena revealed that he met Shariatzadeh on the set of his film, Playing With Fire. “It’s a wonderful day for a movie premiere and I got a beautiful date,” Cena said, revealing that he met his now-wife while filming Playing With Fire. “What’s truly special about this one is that, no matter what projects I’m involved in in the future, this one will always have a special meaning because I got to film a special project and meet someone special.”

Cena’s co-star, Keegan-Michael Key, explained that the wrestler met Shariatzadeh at a restaurant after noticing a “group of young ladies.” Key recalled Cena telling him, “There was one woman I was looking at and I couldn’t take my eyes off her…That’s when it started.”

Cena and Shariatzadeh were first photographed holding hands in March 2019 in Vancouver, where Playing With Fire was filmed. They were also spotted having a four-hour dinner around the time.