Everything You Need to Know About Ivan, Clare & Tayshia’s ‘Bachelorette’ Frontrunner

Warning: Spoilers for The Bachelorette season 16 ahead. If you’re like us, you may be wondering who is Ivan Hall from The Bachelorette season 16. From what we know about him so far, Ivan for sure has Bachelor vibes, but how well does he do on Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams’ season of The Bachelorette 2020? Ahead is a rundown on who is Ivan Hall from The Bachelorette season 16.

Who is Ivan Hall?

Let’s start with the basics. Ivan is a 28-year-old from Dallas, Texas, according to his Bachelorette bio. However, Ivan wasn’t born in Texas. In his bio, he reveals that he was born in Chicago and grew up in Plano, Texas, before moving to Dallas when he was older. He’s also close with his mom and talks to her “every day.” (Cue the awws.) He loves high-end cars, Filipino food (courtesy of his mom’s cooking), Crocs (he considers himself a “recovered” enthusiast) and intelligence, which he hopes to find in his future wife, a.k.a. Clare or Tayshia.

What is Ivan Hall’s job?

So what does Ivan do for work? Well, in his Bachelor bio, he reveals that he’s an Aeronautical Engineer. So, yeah, the man is smart. According to his LinkedIn, Ivan is a Senior Software Quality Engineer for Lockheed Martin, where he’s worked on and off for the past five years. In his Bachelor bio, Ivan describes his job as “building jets for the U.S. military.” His Instagram bio also states that he’s an “investor,” which makes sense given that in his Bachelor bio, he writes that he wants to own an “exotic rental car company” one day.

What happens to Ivan Hall on The Bachelorette season 16?

Ahead are The Bachelorette season 16 spoilers for what to know about Ivan’s time on Clare and Tayshia’s season.

Ivan Isn’t Eliminated Before the Tayshia-Clare Switch

It’s unclear how much of an impact Ivan made on Clare’s part of The Bachelorette season (he very significant when Tayshia comes—more on that later), but we do know that he makes it past the Tayshia-Clare switch. According to Reality Steve, Clare has three rose ceremonies before she leaves with her winner, Dale Moss. Ivan makes it past all three of them, which means he was one of the remaining 17 men to meet Tayshia. (Reality Steve reports that seven men were eliminated in the first rose ceremony and another in the second and third rose ceremonies.)

Ivan Is in Tayshia’s Final Four

Once Tayshia came, Ivan seemed to do well for himself. Though he didn’t receive her First Impression Rose (that went to Spencer. Clare, of course, gave hers to Dale), Ivan did make it to Tayshia’s final four, which means he was part of this Bachelorette season’s Hometown Dates. (Reality Steve confirmed that Hometown Dates did happen by quarantining finalists’ families.) The other final four contestants were Ben Smith, Zac Clark and Brendan Morais. However, Reality Steve reports that Ivan and Brendan are Tayshia’s frontrunners, according to his sources.

Ivan Likely Made it to Tayshia’s Final Three

Though he couldn’t confirm, Reality Steve also wrote that he believes that Ivan made it to Tayshia’s final three after he was photographed dressed up late into the season, a hint that he made it to her Fantasy Suite dates. According to Bachelor Instagram accounts, Fantasy Suites were different this season, with production creating private trailers on the set for contestants to know each other better.

