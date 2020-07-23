Yep, Demi Lovato’s Fiance Max Ehrich Is a Soap Opera Star—Here’s What Else We Know About Him

Fans are already desperate to know who is Demi Lovato’s fiancé, Max Ehrich, following their surprise engagement announcement on Thursday, July 23. Demi, 27, and Max, 29, took to their respective social media accounts to break the news after only a few months of dating.

The duo posted a series of photos from their beachside engagement on Instagram, adding sweet messages in their captions. “You are every love song, every film, every lyric, every poem, everything I could ever dream of and then some in a partner in life,” Max wrote in his post. “Words cannot express how infinitely in love with you I am forever and always and then some. I cannot spend another second of my time here on Earth without the miracle of having you as my wife. Here’s to forever baby.” Demi’s fiancé went on to call her “the most beautiful inside and out in the entire world.”

The “I Love Me” singer took to her Instagram to share a lengthier message. Tagging her future hubby, she wrote, “I knew I loved you the moment I met you. It was something I can’t describe to anyone who hasn’t experienced it firsthand but luckily you did too.. I’ve never felt so unconditionally loved by someone in my life (other than my parents) flaws and all.”

Demi added, “You never pressure me to be anything other than myself. And you make me want to be the best version of myself. I’m honored to accept your hand in marriage. I love you more than a caption could express but I’m ecstatic to start a family and life with you. I love you forever my baby. My partner. Here’s to our future!!!!”

Demi and Max’s relationship was first reported in March 2020, following Demi’s split from Austin Wilson in late 2019. The pair had since gone public with their romance, sharing photos of each other and flirty comments across social media. By April, sources with Us Weekly suggested that Max already had “plans to propose” to Demi. “Her family really likes him,” the source added. “He’ll likely propose within the next couple of months.” Looks like their prediction was pretty much spot on.

Max wasted no time and popped the question this week. But some of Demi’s fans still don’t know much about her soon-to-be husband, other than how much he (clearly!) loves her. So here’s everything we know about Demi Lovato’s fiancé, Max Ehrich—one lucky man!

Demi Lovato’s fiancé Max Ehrich is an actor.

Yep, it’s true—Max Ehrich is an actor, and he’s even starred in a pretty notable soap opera: The Young and the Restless! Max reportedly appeared in over 100 episodes of the CBS series as Fenmore Baldwin, and earned four Daytime Emmy nominations for Outstanding Younger Actor in a Drama Series for his role in the show. He’s also been cast in series like Under The Dome, The Path, and Sweet/Vicious over the years.

Just like Demi, Max has also worked with Disney in the past. He was a dancer in the third High School Musical franchise film, and later appeared on two episodes of Shake It Up in 2010. According to his Twitter bio, he’s in Netflix’s 2019 film, Walk. Ride. Rodeo.

Demi Lovato’s fiancé Max Ehrich is also a singer.

Anyone following Demi and Max on social media would know that they’ve been teasing Max’s singing chops for a minute now. The actor routinely posts short clips of himself singing on Instagram, and has released songs titled “Ride” and “Somebody Else” in the past. Max has even worked on a Christmas carol, according to singing credits on Rebecca Black’s 2016 cover of “Baby It’s Cold Outside.”

Demi Lovato’s fiancé Max Ehrich had a huge crush on her in the past.

Speaking of Christmas: Nearly a decade ago, Max actually tweeted about wanting *Demi* for Christmas. “All I wanted for Christmas was Demi Lovato. #CantAlwaysGetWhatYouWant,” he wrote at the time. Well, looks like his Christmas wish finally came true.

Years later, Lovato shared the tweet and replied, “@maxehrich every Christmas? We love a little manifestation.”

Demi Lovato’s fiancé Max Ehrich has dated other celebrities.

Being in the Hollywood world himself, Max had a few other celebrity romances before popping the question to Demi. He’s previously been linked to K.C. Undercover actress Veronica Dunne, who he was with for three years until 2017, and model Sommer Ray, who he dated briefly following that split.

Demi Lovato’s fiancé Max Ehrich once had a stalker.

This one is shocking. Back in 2018, Max reportedly had to hire a bodyguard after a “prominent real estate agent” allegedly became obsessed and made sexual advances on the actor. According to TMZ, after Max shut down the sexual advances, the real estate agent reportedly pulled a gun on him.