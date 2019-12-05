Everything to Know About Emma Stone’s New Fiancé Dave McCary

Scroll To See More Images

Don’t worry if you don’t know who Emma Stone’s fiancé Dave McCary is because you’re about to hear a lot about him, especially as the couple heads down the aisle. McCary, 34, Stone’s longtime boyfriend, announced their engagement on Wednesday, Dec. 4, with a photo of his soon-to-be wife, 31, showing off her massive engagement ring. (Dare we say it, the dazzler was shinier than her Oscar.)

But who is this man that has won over the heart of one of our generations most beloved actresses? We’ll get to that. But first, a small rundown on how Stone and McCary met: In December 2016, Stone hosted her third Saturday Night Live episode, where she killed it in a musical monologue about her SNL journey. It was that weekend that Stone also met McCary, a writer and a director on the show, who wrote one of his fiancée’s sketches. News broke of the couple’s relationship in November 2017 when a source told Page Six that Stone and McCary were seen kissing at an SNL after party in May after she guest-starred on the show. (The Oscar winner is in an exclusive club of celebrities who have dated SNL members, which also includes Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost, Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus and, of course, Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson.)

Since Stone and McCary started dating, the couple has kept coy about their relationship. The Easy A actress brought the comedian as her date the 2019 Oscars, but the two didn’t walk the red carpet together. In an interview with Elle in September, Stone, who was in an on and off relationship with her Amazing Spider-Man costar Andrew Garfield for three years, opened up about her desire to settle down and have a family.

“My perspective about kids has changed as I’ve gotten older. I never babysat or anything. As a teenager, I was like, I’m never getting married, I’m never having kids,” she said. “And then I got older and I was like, I really want to get married, I really want to have kids.”

Looks like she’s one step closer to that goal. Find out more about her new hubby-to-be ahead.

He’s Been on SNL for 4 Seasons

McCary wasn’t there when Stone hosted SNL for the first two times in 2010 and 2011, which is likely why they didn’t spark a romance then. According to the French outlet La Semaine de La Critique, McCary has worked at SNL for the past four seasons as a writer and segment producer. He met his soon-to-be wife as the director for her 2016 sketch “Well for Boys.” He started as a director on the show in 2013, according to Vulture.

He’s Been Nominated at the Emmys 3 Times

Stone isn’t the only member of the couple to be decorated with awards. McCary has been nominated at the Primetime Emmy Awards at least four time for his work on SNL. He was nominated in 2016, 2017 and 2018 for Outstanding Writing for a Variety series.

He Used to Be a YouTuber With 2 SNL Cast Members

McCary has ties to two SNL cast members: Kyle Mooney (the two are childhood friends from San Diego) and Beck Bennett. The trio, along with actor Nick Rutherford, were part of the YouTube comedy channel Good Neighbor. They met as students at the University of Southern California, and their sketch “Toast” has more than 3 million views on YouTube.

He’s Directed a Film for Sundance and Cannes

Along with TV, McCary is also a serious film director. The writer made his directorial debut in 2017 with his film Brigsy Bear (which starred Mooney). The indie movie was screened at both the Sundance Film Festival and the Cannes Film Festival. Stone even attended the film’s premiere in 2017, around the time romance rumors sparked between the pair.

He Doesn’t Care About Fame

He may not be a household name like his fiancée, but it doesn’t seem like McCary cares.“Dave has this core of kindness and sweetness. He’s tall and fit, confident and funny. He’s not someone who seeks the spotlight,” a source told People in 2017. The insider explained that the writer more of a “low-key” and “chill” guy rather than someone who chases the spotlight.

“He’s never wanted to be famous himself, he’s wanted to showcase his funny friends and make work that lets him hang out with them,” the source continued. “Even in party situations he’s low-key and doesn’t crave attention and is okay bouncing and doing something more chill.”