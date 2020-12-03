Chrishell Stause Just Revealed She’s Dating a ‘DWTS’ Pro & It’s Not Who You Think 

Off the market. After their recent Instagram announcement, fans may be curious to know who is Chrishell Stause’s boyfriend, Keo Motsepe?

Stause and Motsepe, a professional dancer on Dancing With the Stars, announced their relationship on Wednesday, November 2, with the same post on their Instagram. The picture saw the two side by side as Motsepe kissed Stause’s cheek. Motsepe captioned the picture with a simple heart emoji. Stause, who posted the photo on her Instagram Story, commented on his post with two pink hearts.

Along with his Instagram post, Motsepe also took to his Instagram with a video of him calling Stause “baby.” He captioned the video, “I will always make you smile.” Stause’s relationship news comes amid rumors that she had an affair with her DWTS partner, Gleb Savchenko, who split from his wife, Elena Samodanova, after 14 years of marriage in November. The Selling Sunset star shut down the rumors at the time with a post on her Instagram Story. “I am so saddened about the news of Gleb and Elena’s split. It is unfortunate that this has caused rumors to swirl about my personal life. Having gone through a public split myself, I would not wish this on anyone,” she wrote.

Motsepe is Stause’s first public relationship since her split from Justin Hartley in November 2019. The This Is Us actor filed for divorce from Stause by surprise, which she documented on Selling Sunset season 3.

Who is Chrishell Stause’s boyfriend Keo Motsepe?

Motsepe is a professional dancer on Dancing With the Stars. He joined in season 19 in 2014 and became the show’s first Black professional dancer. Motsepe, who has never won the show, was born in 1981 (he’s eight years younger than Stause) and is from Pretoria, South Africa. He started his dance career at 11 years old by entering in a competitive dance competition to represent South Africa. In 2012, he was cast in the the show, Burn the Floor.

How did Chrishell Stause and Keo Motsepe meet?

Stause and Motsepe met in 2020 on the set of DWTS season 29. Stause, who was a contestant, was partnered with pro Gleb Savchenko and was eliminated in eighth place. Keo, for his part, was partnered with actress Anne Heche and was cut from the competition in 13th place.

