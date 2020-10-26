Cole Sprouse May Be Dating a Model After His Breakup From Lili Reinhart—Here’s What We Know

Riverdale fans may be wondering who is Cole Sprouse’s girlfriend, Reiña Silva. As Bughead shippers know, Cole and his Riverdale costar, Lili Reinhart, broke up in March after four years of on-again, off-again dating.

Cole confirmed the split in an Instagram post in August 2020 with a photo of Lili in the woods. “Lili and I initially separated in January of this year, deciding to more permanently split in March. What an incredible experience I had, I’ll always feel lucky and cherish that I had the chance to fall in love. I wish her nothing but the utmost love and happiness moving forward. All I’ll say about it, anything else you hear doesn’t matter,” he wrote at the time. Cole and Lili—who plays love interests Jughead Jones and Betty Cooper on Riverdale—met in 2016 while filming the CW series. News broke of their relationship in 2017. Now, it seems like Cole may have moved on with someone else. Here’s what we know about Cole Sprouse’s (rumored) girlfriend, Reiña Silva.

When did Cole Sprouse and Reiña Silva start dating?

It’s unclear if Cole and Reiña are dating or just friends, but fans speculate that they had a romantic relationship in October 2020 when they were photographed together in Vancouver, where Cole films Riverdale. Photos (which can be seen here) shows Cole and Reiña hugging before he kisses her on the cheek.

A couple weeks before their PDA, Cole also posted a photo that he took of Reiña on his Instagram. “Zealotry in the country, new portfolio work for Cole. Thanks to @bradleyfriesen for helping with the locations and @mrbentley_thedog for morale,” he captioned the post. Reiña also posted the same photoshoot on her Instagram and tagged Cole as her photographer. “a beautiful day spent in the Fraser Valley, captured by @colesprouse Styling @ninachebt Makeup @hannahschell Hair @linda_refosco,” she captioned the post.

Who is Reiña Silva?

If you can’t tell by Cole’s photoshoots with her, Reiña is a model who has worked with brands like Garage. According to her Instagram bio, she’s from Vancouver and was also 22 at the time news broke of her and Cole’s PDA. Reiña also follows Cole’s Riverdale costar, Camila Mendes, on Instagram. Along with her Instagram, where she has around 100,000 followers, Reiña also has a YouTube channel. At the time of her and Cole’s PDA pics, she had 1,000 subscribers and one video, where she did a Q&A about her modeling career. Reiña also seems to be close friends with fellow YouTuber Emma Rose, who’s featured her in several of her videos.