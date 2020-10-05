Chrissy Metz Just Went Instagram Official With Her New Boyfriend—Here’s What We Know About Him

Love is in the air! After they went Instagram official in October 2020, fans may be wondering who Chrissy Metz’s boyfriend Bradley Collins is? Well, we did some digging to find out who the new man in the This Is Us star’s life is. Read on to learn more about him.

Who is Chrissy Metz’s boyfriend Bradley Collins?

Metz went Instagram official with Collins in honor of National Boyfriend Day on October 3, 2020. The This Is Us star, who plays Kate Person on the NBC drama series, posted four photos of her and her beau. The photos included shots of the two smiling as they posed in the desert, a snap of them enjoying ice cream and a sweet shot of their shadows as Collins hugged Metz from behind.

“Happy #nationalboyfriendday to my dreamboat! Bradley, from the first moment I laid eyes on you I wanted and needed to know you. Now I feel so lucky to love you. You can #Collinsmesmitten for sure! Thank you for being the absolute wonder that you are, I love you.♡,” Metz wrote in the caption.

Now back to our original question: Who is Chrissy Metz’s boyfriend Bradley Collins? Well, according to Collins’ Instagram bio, he lives in Nashville, which means that he and Metz—who lives in a $1.62 million house in the Tarzana neighborhood of Los Angeles—do long distance. However, that doesn’t mean that Metz and Collins haven’t had quality time together. In an August 2020 interview with Taste of Country Nights, Metz revealed that she spent most of her quarantine in Nashville, presumably with Collins. “There’s no rush to go back, since we don’t know when we’re going to production—and I’ve been loving it,” she said at the time.

Though Metz didn’t reveal who she was quarantined with, the actor also signed a record deal with Universal Music Group Nashville in January 2020, so that was another reason for her to be there. It’s assumed Metz returned to Los Angeles in September 2020, however, as that’s when production started on This Is Us season 5.

Unlike his girlfriend, Collins also doesn’t work in the entertainment industry. Instead, he’s a broker at Equitable Property Company in Nashville. According to his broker’s page, Collins spent 15 years working with Broadcast Music Inc. before his real estate career. As for his interests, Collins wrote on his broker’s page: “As an outdoorsman, when I’m not in the office you can find me hitting the links or hiking somewhere around Nashville. You can also find me petting lots of dogs because I volunteer with a dog rescue group, I really love animals.”

How did Chrissy Metz and Bradley Collins Meet?

Four days before Metz went Instagram official with her beau, Collins celebrated his girlfriend with an Instagram post in honor of her 40th birthday. In the Instagram, which was posted in September 2020, Collins revealed that he and Metz met on a date in May 2020. It’s unclear how the couple were introduced to each other.

“Happy Birthday to my love, Chrissy. From our first date in May, you’ve had me #Metzmerized with love, laughter and kindness. You’re not the best thing that’s happened during quarantine; you’re the best that’s ever happened to me. I love you. You the Best! ♡” Collins wrote in the caption of his post.

Who did Chrissy Metz date before Bradley Collins?

Before Metz’s relationship with Collins, she dated music composer Hal Rosenfeld. The couple started dating in November 2018 and split less than a year later. In August 2020, Metz confirmed in a post on her Instagram that she and Rosenfeld broke up long before her relationship with Collins.

“For the record, we actually broke up almost two years ago… can’t believe everything you read,” she wrote.

