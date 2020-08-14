Fans Want to Know Who Chrishell Stause Is Dating Now & Her DMs Might Hold the Answer

Ever since the premiere of Netflix’s Selling Sunset season 3, fans are wondering who is Chrishell Stause dating now. The 39-year-old realtor’s divorce from 43-year-old This Is Us actor, Justin Hartley, was at the center of the Netflix series’ latest season, which premiered on August 7. While it’s clear that the Selling Sunset star was “blindsided” by the split, the season leaves audiences off with the sense that Chrishell is strong—and she’s going to get through it.

Months after the season was filmed, it only makes sense to question whether the star is finally dipping her toes back into the dating pool. Her ex certainly has. Just a few months after filing for divorce from Chrishell in November 2019, Justin was spotted out with actress Sofia Pernas. The pair, whose romance first sparked rumors in May 2020, have all but confirmed their relationship after seemingly going public with it on Instagram. Chrishell, meanwhile, hasn’t been flaunting any new beau as of yet—but it may only be a matter of time before she does.

The Kentucky native opened up to Access in May about the state of her DMs; apparently, they’re filled with admirers. “Instagram DMs seem to be a popular thing that I didn’t know about . . . it’ s a fun fact that I’m learning now,” she said during the interview. Yet later during a Q&A with Selling Sunset fans in preparation for the season 3 premiere, Chrishell hinted that she might still be single when a fan asked about her dating life. In response, the former actress shared a clip from the show where she can be seen waiting patiently for buyers to arrive and tour a property. In the background, you can hear the jeopardy theme song playing—a.k.a. the tune of eternal waiting.

Even if Chrishell is playing the waiting game when it comes to finding the right guy, she’s not stressed. Chrishell is still healing from her shocking split from Justin, who she claims texted her the details of their divorce just moments before the rest of the world found out. “He texted me that we were filed,” she said tearfully in an episode of Selling Sunset season 3. “Forty-five minutes later the world knew.”

Since then, Chrishell has opened up the divorce more. “I obviously really, truly love him, and it’s unfortunate the way that everything happened and the timing of everything. I still had a month to plot shooting the show when this all went down,” she revealed to Entertainment Tonight. “Hopefully, we can get to a place where, one day, we will look back at this and laugh. I don’t know, hopefully. It’s very unfortunate and relationships are hard.”

In the meantime, here’s hoping someone can come along and make things a little less heartbreaking. Maybe someone like, say, Brad Pitt? Chrishell revealed that the Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood star is actually her dream celebrity date. When asked about it in an interview with RealiTea with Derek Z, the Selling Sunset star gushed, “Brad Pitt! And we know he’s single, so there you go. It’s so cliché, but it’s a cliché for a reason.”