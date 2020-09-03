Camila Mendes Just Went Instagram Official With Her New Boyfriend & Here’s What We Know About Him

Everyone is wondering who is Camila Mendes boyfriend, Grayson Vaughn, after her latest Instagram post. The Riverdale star managed to keep this relationship seriously under wraps before she made her big reveal on the social media platform on September 3 by posting a photo of herself and her new beau.

Mendes, 26, surprised fans when she shared a flick of herself kissing Vaughn, 28, in front of an airplane. “That long distance kind of love,” she captioned the photo. Mendes, who plays Veronica Lodge on The CW drama, is expected to join castmates like Lili Reinhart to quarantine in Vancouver, Canada to finish filming Riverdale season 4. Judging by her caption, the actress and her new boyfriend are going to give this long-distance relationship a try as she wraps up filming in another country.

News of Mendes and Vaughn’s relationship came as a surprise to many fans. While the couple has previously been spotted out together in Los Angeles since May, neither confirmed that they were dating until now. But at least 13 Reasons Why star, Tommy Dorfman, was in-the-know. Dorfman took to Mendes’ photo to comment, “FINALLY PUBLIC,” and honestly, that brings up so many questions for fans. Like, how long has Grayson Vaughn been Camila Mendes’ boyfriend? And who is he, exactly?

Well, while their relationship might have been a secret for a hot minute, we do know a thing or two about Camila Mendes’ boyfriend now that they’re official. For everything we know about Grayson Vaughn (and a quick little primer on her ex, Charles Melton), just keep on reading.

Who is Camila Mendes’ boyfriend, Grayson Vaughn?

Vaughn is a model and photographer. The 28-year-old has even photographed the actor behind Mendes’ onscreen love interest on Riverdale, KJ Apa. His photos of Apa can be found on his own Instagram page, where Vaughn shares a bunch of his photography—but let’s just say that the photos were so good, Apa couldn’t help but repost them to her personal profile. A deeper dive into Vaughn’s page reveals he’s also photographed Dorfman.

In his past, Vaughn has also worked as a model. He’s appeared in campaigns for Kenneth Cole Reaction, online retailer East Dane, and for Benson’s Spring/Summer 2013 line, and more.

How long has Grayson Vaughn been Camila Mendes’ boyfriend?

While it’s unclear exactly how long Mendes and Vaughn have been together, sources suggest they’ve been an item for at least three months as of September 2020.

What happened to Camila Mendes’ boyfriend, Charles Melton?

Before Grayson Vaughn became Camila Mendes’ boyfriend, the actress was in a relationship with her Riverdale costar, Charles Melton, who played Reggie on the CW series. The pair first started dating in August 2018 before calling it quits in late 2019. “Cami and Charles have been separated for a few months now,” a source told E! News in December of that year. “They are taking a break from their relationship. Their relationship escalated very quickly and they are taking time now to focus on their work and themselves.”

The source went on to explain that the pair had “ups and downs” in their relationship due to issues of distance and job pressures. “They both have movie projects separately, and it’s been a lot on both their plates,” the source explained. “Nothing in particular happened, they just both felt busy and overwhelmed and it was a lot of pressure on them.” Let’s hope that Mendes and Vaughn don’t feel the same pressure this time around.