What to Know About Brendan, the ‘Bachelorette’ Fave Fans Are About to Fall in Love With

Warning: Spoilers for The Bachelorette season 16 ahead. Bachelor Nation members may be wondering: Who is Brendan Morais from The Bachelorette season 16, a.k.a. the contestant that’s already won over the hearts of fans across the world. Ahead, is what we know about him.

Who is Brendan Morais?

Brendan, a 30-year-old from Milford, Massachusetts, is a “sensitive soul,” according to his Bachelorette bio. In his bio, he reveals that his father died at a young age, which why he wants to become a dad of his own children so much. Brendan has also moved around a lot. After moving to Los Angeles from his hometown in Massachusetts, he wrote that he moved back to Massachusetts to be closer to his family. Other tidbits: His nickname among his friends is BMoney and he loves a turtleneck.

What is Brendan Morais’ job?

In his Instagram bio, Brendan lists his job as a Commercial Roofer. He explained that he moved back to Massachusetts from Los Angeles to work work at his family roofing business. He also can juggle (it’s unclear if he’s done that professionally) and he’s also a coach for his high school’s basketball team. But it seems like Brendan makes most of his money from modeling. He’s represented by NEMG Model & Talent Management and Maggie Agency. Thanks to his agencies, we also know a lot of details we probably shouldn’t about Brendan, like that his shoe size is 12 and that he wears a 40L suit. Along with modeling (he’s worked for brands like New Balance and Life Is Good), Brendan is also an actor. His Instagram bio lists him as an “artist” though. According to his IMDB, Brendan has three on-screen credits from 2017: short films Chances and Ace of Spades, and feature film Get Rich Free. (Watch the trailer for that here.) Brendan has also done commercials, like this one he posted on Instagram where he played a groom. Convincing! He’s also done commercials for brands like Jeep, FAGE Greek yogurt, Joseph A. Bank and Truly Hard Seltzer.

What happened to Brendan Morais on The Bachelorette?

Ahead are The Bachelorette season 16 spoilers about what happened to Brendan on Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams’ season.

He Makes it Past Clare & Tayshia’s Switch

According to Reality Steve, Clare has three rose ceremonies before she leaves with her winner, Dale Moss, and Tayshia Adams comes to replace her. In the first rose ceremony, she eliminated seven men. In the second and third rose ceremonies, she eliminated another seven men, which means that Brendan was one of the remaining 17 contestants when Tayshia came as The Bachelorette. Reality Steve also reported that Clare will have four episodes of The Bachelorette before the Tayshia switch.

He’s in Tayshia’s Final Four

Reality Steve also revealed that Brendan is in Tayshia’s final four and is considered one of her frontrunners (next to Ivan Hall.) The other contestants in Tayshia’s final four are Zac Clark and Ben Smith. This, of course, means that Brendan was there for “Hometown Dates,” which Reality Steve confirmed did happen by quarantining the finalists’ families. Reality Steve also reported that Tayshia has a non-traditional ending to her season, which means that she maybe chose no one or changed her mind after she picked her winner. Though it’s unclear if Brendan made it that far.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.