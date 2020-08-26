Brad Pitt Is Dating a German Model & Here’s What We Know About Her So Far

Inquiring minds would like to know who is Brad Pitt’s girlfriend, Nicole Poturalski—please and thank you. The 56-year-old Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood actor and the German model first sparked romance rumors on Wednesday, August 26, after being spotted boarding a private jet together in France. According to eyewitnesses with OK!, the pair looked like “loved up teenagers” before their flight.

Both Pitt and Poturalski flew into Paris’ Charles de Gaulle Airport on Wednesday morning. Poturalski arrived first from Berlin, Germany, and waited for Pitt to arrive from the United States. Poturalski “was already in Paris, waiting in the Air France lounge for Brad when he flew in from LAX,” a source explained to OK!, adding, “They were kissing and Brad was being super attentive to her. He was in a semi-public place but didn’t seem to mind people seeing him. She’s a real beauty and obviously a lot younger than him.”

The Oscar-winning actor and his model muse then boarded a private jet. “They were seen driving in a chauffeured vehicle that took them to the airport for their next flight,” an eyewitness told Entertainment Tonight. “They took the one hour flight and were spotted arriving in the South of France.” The pair reportedly landed in Le Castellet Airport, 30 miles away from Chateau Miraval—a property that Pitt owns with ex-wife Angelina Jolie. The chateau—which they reportedly purchased in 2008 for $67 million and use for its winery to run their French wine business—also boasts a spa, hot tub, indoor pool, home theater, and a whopping 35 rooms. Not too shabby for a date, am I right?

Though, it seems there might be more that’s known about the Fight Club alum’s wine hustle than there is about his current flame. It’s unclear how long he’s been dating Poturalski, and given his notoriously cryptic comments about his dating life, we might never know for sure. “I don’t know how many women they’ve said I’ve been dating the last two or three years,” Pitt told The New York Times in December. “And none of it’s true.”

But there’s still plenty that’s true about Poturalski—you know, even aside from her relationship with Pitt—that curious fans can learn about. For everything we know about Brad Pitt’s girlfriend Nicole Poturalski so far, just keep on reading.

Brad Pitt’s girlfriend Nicole Poturalski is a fashion model.

Hailing from Germany, Poturalski is an international fashion model checking in at 5’10. She is reportedly multi-lingual, which makes sense given her international experience. She has appeared in multiple magazine spreads including but not limited to Elle and Harper’s Bazaar. Her appearance in the September 2020 issue of Elle Germany was announced recently: “Could not be any prouder and more thankful for this amazing opportunity and chance!” the model posted to Instagram on August 5. “Thank you @ellegermany @andreasortnerstudio @tinkavalerie and all others.”

Poturalski is managed by A Management modeling agency, and you can get an idea of her curious mind from her bio on their site. When asked what superpower she would choose if she could, Poturalski writes, “Traveling in time so I can visit all those amazing and historic events myself including the future.” This would probably come in handy to predict a vacation in the South of France with Brad Pitt!

Brad Pitt’s girlfriend Nicole Poturalski goes by “Nico”

We love a cute nickname. Poturalski is referenced at all of her modeling agencies and social media profiles as “Nico” or “Nico Mary.”

Brad Pitt’s girlfriend Nicole Poturalski has a son!

While Poturalski’s Instagram feed is mostly filled with copies of her gorgeous editorial shoots and personal selfies, a little bit of digging reveals that the German model is also a mom.

She has taken to her IG in the past to share sweet photos or videos of her young son. “When you are back together with the love of your life! #nothing #likemomandson #motherson #love #biggestlove #weekends #familyfirst,” she captioned an October 2016 post.