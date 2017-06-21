15 Iconic Moments from Before Beyonce Was Famous

Before Beyonce was, well, Beyonce, she was just a girl growing up in Texas with dreams of becoming a pop star. As one of the biggest and most beloved singers alive (spend one hour with the BeyHive and you’ll see why), the 35-year-old undoubtedly achieved that dream—and, along the way, became synonymous with words like “slay,” “diva,” “fierce,” and “boss.”

But before Beyonce slayed all day, we knew her as one-third (for a brief time, one-fourth) of Destiny’s Child. She was a wise-cracking, side-eye-giving diva who was far from a household name. She freely gave interviews (a stark contrast to the dearth of press she does today), and she DGAF who saw her being shady.

We’re throwing it back to 15 iconic moments from before Beyonce was the Queen Bey we know today. (Put away the umbrellas because you’re about to see a lot of shade.)