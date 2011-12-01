Who Is “Bennett” And Who Would He Look Like?

Today, everyone’s Twitter and Facebook feeds blew up with a hilarious new Tumblr: “Texts From Bennett.” Bennett, according to the author, is “a white boy who thinks he’s a Crip, works at Amoco, has a girlfriend named Mercedes,and is one of the most unintentionally funny and brilliant souls on the planet.”

Needless to say, it’s absolutely nuts. Bennett’s spelling issues and obsession with “hoes” make for a really great read, and we couldn’t help but think: Who would he look like? There are plenty of celebrities and movie characters who fit this image — so we decided to make a gallery of seven folks who we think Bennett would resemble.

Take a look above, and make sure to keep up with his magical musings here.