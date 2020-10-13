Here’s What to Know About Ben, the ‘Bachelorette’ Contestant Clare Kisses on Night One

Warning: Spoilers ahead for The Bachelorette season 16. If you’re like us, you’re likely Googling, “Who is Ben Smith from The Bachelorette season 16?” While he’s no Dale Moss (a.k.a. the man Clare Crawley left The Bachelorette midseason for), Ben for sure has made an impact on viewers. Here’s what we know about him and how far he makes it on The Bachelorette 2020.

Who is Ben Smith?

According to his Bachelorette bio, Ben is a 30-year-old from Venice, California. Originally from the midwest, Ben graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point and became an Army Ranger. However, a few years after that, Ben suffered a severe back injury, which led him to make the difficult decision not to return to active duty. With a passion in health and nutrition, Ben moved to Venice Beach. From his bio, it seems like Ben is quite the romantic. He likes to write love letters and he once flew across the country to see a woman he had never met in person. (So sort of like The Bachelorette.) Like other contestants this season, Ben is ready for marriage and a family.

What is Ben Smith’s job?

In his Instagram bio, Ben lists his job as Army Ranger Veteran. As we know, he left the army after he graduated when he suffered a back injury. This led him to his new job as a personal trainer, thanks to his love of health and nutrition. Ben is a coach at DEUCE Gym in Venice. He also has a video on the gym’s YouTube page where he talks about how he found fitness.

What happens to Ben Smith on The Bachelorette season 16?

Ahead are The Bachelorette season 16 spoilers we know about Ben’s time as one of Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams’ contestants.

Ben Kisses Clare on Night One

Those who have seen the first episode of The Bachelorette season 16 know that Ben is one of the few men who kisses Clare on night one. Though he didn’t receive her first impression rose (that went to her winner, Dale Moss), Ben did receive a kiss from Clare when he exited his limo and played a carnival game with her.

Ben Makes It Past the Clare-Tayshia Switch

As Bachelor Nation members know, Tayshia replaces Clare as the Bachelorette when she leaves the season to be with Dale. Reality Steve reports that Clare filmed four episodes and three rose ceremonies. Seven men were eliminated in the first rose ceremony and another seven were eliminated in the second and third rose ceremonies. Ben made it past all of them, which means he was one of the remaining 17 men to meet Tayshia when she replaced Clare.

Ben Is in Tayshia’s Final Four

Though Ben for sure made an impact when Clare was the Bachelorette, he seemed to make even more of an impact when Clare came. Reality Steve reports that he was in Tayshia’s final four, along with Zac Clark, Brendan Morais and Ivan Hall. This, of course, means that Ben is a part of Tayshia’s Hometown Dates, which did happen, according to Reality Steve. ABC filmed quarantine versions of the Hometown Dates by quarantining the finalists’ families on the show’s set in La Quinta, California.

Ben Could Be in Tayshia’s Final Two

Though he couldn’t confirm, Reality Steve reported that he received several emails that said that Ben’s sister, Madelyn, had told people that her brother was in Tayshia’s final two. Reality Steve previously reported that Tayshia’s frontrunners were Ivan and Brendan.

