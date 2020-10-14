Bella Hadid Is Dating Jack Nicholson’s Grandson—Here’s What Else We Know About Him

It’s a small world out there, which is obvious when you ask: who is Bella Hadid’s boyfriend, Duke Nicholson? Turns out, the supermodel’s new beau happens to be the grandson of Hollywood’s favorite villainous actor, Jack Nicholson, 83. And you might just find that he looks familiar—even for reasons other than having inherited his grandpa’s looming eyebrows.

Duke, 21, and Bella, 24, have reportedly been dating since September 2020, a source told Page Six. The younger Nicholson traveled to New York City with Bella at the time, but it wasn’t until the model’s 24th birthday on October 9 that things began to look more serious. According to Page Six‘s source, the pair privately traveled for Bella’s birthday before she embarked on an all-girls island getaway soon after. Which, if you’re following Bella on Instagram, you may have seen photos of the latter. “Oh gosh I feel just really lucky,” Bella captioned one photo of her girls trip. “I usually cancel any kind of big birthday celebration so this year I just wanted to take my beautiful friends on an adventure that was absolutely non refundable.”

While Duke has yet to be photographed with the model on social media, it may only be a matter of time.

Until then, curious followers can get to know a little more about Bella’s mysterious man. For everything we know about Bella Hadid’s boyfriend, Duke Nicholson, just keep on reading.

He was named after a legendary surfer.

Duke has an interesting origin story: His parents are fashion designer Jennifer Nicholson, 56, and Mark Norfleet, 54, a retired pro surfer. They met in Hawaii, where they went to school at Punahou, a private college prep school in Honolulu (which they also attended with none other than President Barack Obama). Thanks to their background in Hawaii and his dad’s love of surfing, Duke’s parents ultimately decided to name him in honor of Hawaiian surfer, Duke Kahanamoku. Whether Duke does any surfing of his own, however, is a mystery for another time!

He’s on one of Lana Del Rey’s album covers.

Fans of Lana Del Rey might have recognized Duke: the aspiring actor happens to be on the cover of her sixth studio album, Norman Fucking Rockwell. As for how he ended up on the cover, Duke told THR that he’s friends with the songwriter. “Lana is a friend of mine and she called me and said, ‘Hey, we’re doing the album cover tomorrow. You want to be on it?'” And that was that. “I just went with it,” he added. “I don’t try to analyze things too much.”

He’s an actor, just like his grandfather.

Duke didn’t always plan to follow in his grandfather’s footsteps; instead, he fell into acting over time. “It wasn’t a big moment, like, ‘I want to be an actor,’ ” he told The Hollywood Reporter in 2019. “It was just a gradual thing.” In fact, Duke and his grandfather apparently “don’t talk about acting much,” and instead prefer to watch sports together. But that hasn’t stopped Duke from taking a nod from Jack’s own menacing presence on film.

In 2019, Duke had a small role in Jordan Peele’s Us, and is also a part of the forthcoming film Dreamland.