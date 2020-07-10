Here’s What to Know About Armie Hammer’s Ex-Wife Elizabeth Chambers

Scroll To See More Images

If you don’t know who Armie Hammer’s ex-wife Elizabeth Chambers is, here’s your crash course. The Call Me By Your Name star and his then-wife announced their decision to separate after 10 years of marriage on Friday, July 10, 2020. The couple announced their split on their respective Instagram accounts with a throwback photo of them in a car.

“Thirteen years as best friends, soulmates, partners and then parents. It has been an incredible journey, but together, we’ve decided to turn the page and move on from our marriage,” the two wrote. “As we enter into this next chapter, our children and relationship as co-parents and dear friends will remain our priority. We understand this news lends itself to public dialogue, but in the interest of our children and our family, we’re asking for privacy, compassion and love during this time.”

Hammer and Chambers married in May 2010 and share two kids: daughter Harper Grace, 5, and son Ford Douglas Armand, 3. A source told People at the time of their split that the couple have no bad blood and plan to amicably coparent for the sake of their son and daughter.

That said, if you want to know more about who Hammer’s ex-wife is, read on to find out. (Spoiler alert: She has her own businesses and coins apart from his Hollywood money.)

How did Elizabeth Chambers meet Armie Hammer?

In a November 2017 interview with Vulture, Hammer revealed that he and Chambers met years before their wedding in 2010 when he planned an “adventure day” in Los Angeles with some friends, which consisted of trips to museums and a gun gange. One of Hammer’s friends invited Chambers, who agreed to go if she could drive. “I remember she pulled in and got out of the car,” he told Vulture at the time. “and I felt like I’d been knocked over.”

However, there was a catch: Chambers had a boyfriend at the time. Given that Hammer’s parents also met when his mom had a boyfriend, Hammer stayed friends with Chamber until one day, he convinced her to be with him. “Our friendship continued to grow and grow until one day when I was like, ‘I can’t be friends with you anymore. You’ve got to break up with your boyfriend, and we’ve got to start dating,'” he told Vulture at the time.

As for if Hammer has ever run into Chambers’ ex-boyfriend, the actor told Vulture no but he “would love to.” “At this point now, in my life and how far I’ve kind of come, I would honestly just be like, ‘I’m really sorry, dude. I know that probably really fucking sucked. I know that you were upset and I totally get why, so I’m sorry,'” he said of what he would tell Chambers’ ex.

What is Elizabeth Chambers’ job?

Though she was married to a Hollywood actor, Chambers is successful on her own. In 2012, she opened Bird Bakery, a bakery in San Antonio, Texas, that sells baked goods inspired by the recipes of her grandmother and mother. Chambers later opened a second location of Bird Bakery in Dallas, Texas. Before her bake shop, Chambers worked as a caterer in San Antonio.

Chambers has also served as a judge on three Food Network shows, including Cupcake Wars: Celebrity and Chopped Sweets. She’s also been featured on the Cooking Channel, E! News, CNBC, NBC, CBS and Fox, as well as the TODAY show, where she’s a regular contributor for her food expertise. Along with her food career, Chambers has also served as the Chief Correspondent for the Human Rights Foundation, for which she interviews influential people such as politician Leopoldo Lopez.

Like her ex-husband, Chambers has also worked as an actor and starred in shows such as 2 Broke Girls and Criminal Minds, according to her IMDB.

Where is Elizabeth Chambers from?

Chambers was raised in San Antonio, Texas (the first location of Bird Bakery), before she moved to Los Angeles, where she met Hammer. She went to college at the University of Texas, Austin, where she studied broadcast journalism. In a 2019 interview with Texas Monthly, chambers talked about what she misses the most about Texas.

“I have not stopped thinking about this queso I had with brisket in it the last time I was in Austin. All things queso, barbecue, Mexican food—I have to have it all whenever I’m in Texas,” she said at the time. “At Bird Bakery, my absolute favorite is our carrot cake or our key lime pie. My mom, my sister, my uncle, they’re all chefs, so everything we do is centered around food and wine. It always makes me feel nostalgic to eat their home-cooked food.