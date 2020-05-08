Ariana Grande Confirmed Her Boyfriend in Her New Music Video—But Who Is Dalton Gomez?

If you’ve watched the “Stuck With U” music video, you may be curious to know who Ariana Grande’s boyfriend Dalton Gomez is. The “Stuck With U” music video, which premiered on May 8, confirmed Grande’s relationship with her new boyfriend, who is he?

In the music video for the song, which also features Justin Bieber, Grande and Bieber show footage of dozens of people—from fans to celebrities like Michael Bublé, who are quarantined together. The final seconds of the music video showed Grande and Dalton in her bedroom as they hugged and slow danced. Grande wore her hair in her signature high ponytail with an oversized stripe sweater, while her in a black hoodie and sweatpants.

Of course, the moment went viral on Twitter among fans who were surprised to see the “Thank U Next” singer confirm her relationship. “SHE REALLY CONFIRMED HER NEW RELATIONSHIP ON A MUSIC VIDEO FOR A CAUSE. UGH! HER MIND!” one user wrote. Another added, “ARIANA GRANDE BUTERA & DALTON GOMEZ YUP YUP I AGREE.” One more wrote, “ARIANA & DALTON IT’S CONFIRMED”

But who is Dalton Gomez? Read on to find out.

He’s a Real Estate Agent

Gomez does not come from the world of entertainment, but he is familiar with the rich and famous. Page Six reported that in March that the pop star’s beau is an agent for the Aaron Kirman Group, which focuses on luxury real estate listings. At the time, Gomez was representing a home in Malibu, California that was worth almost $11 million. He’s also sold mansions and other estates for prices ranging from $5 million to $12 million.

He & Ariana First Made Out in February

Grande and Gomez go back pre-quarantine. The two were first photographed kissing at a bar in Northridge, California, in February. At the time, Gomez was simply known as a “mystery man.” In March, TMZ confirmed the “7 Rings” singer’s relationship and reported that the two had been together for “several months” already.

He & Ariana Are Quarantined Together

Grande confirmed that she and Gomez are quarantined together in the “Stuck With U” music video, which showed other quarantines singles and couples. But long before she confirmed her relationship with the real estate agent, fans deduced that the singer and her beau were social distancing together due to photos of on her Instagram Stories. One picture showed Gomez with his back to the camera as he played video games, while another showed him playing with Grande’s dog “Toulouse.”

He’s Nicknamed Repeat Davidson

Since news broke about Grande and her beau, fans have nicknamed him Repeat Davidson for how much he looks like Grande’s ex-fiance Pete Davidson. Grande and Davidson were engaged from May to October 2018, and Davidson is even the inspiration behind some of the singer’s hits, such as “Thank U Next.”