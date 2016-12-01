Everything You Need to Know About Anwar Hadid

A couple of months ago, a curious image popped up on Kendall Jenner’s Instagram, featuring herself alongside a very handsome young man who goes by the name of Anwar Hadid. If his name sounds familiar, that’s because it is: He’s the lil’ bro of powerhouse models Bella and Gigi Hadid, of course. He’s a model too. And he’s only 17.
In other words, get used to seeing him around. The teen, who walked for Moschino in June, moves in rarified circles and, in case you hadn’t noticed, is super hot, which seems like a surefire recipe for model-y success if we’ve ever heard one. Ahead, find everything you need to know about Anwar, starting with how exactly to pronounce his first name, and going out from there.
Don't say it wrong: It's AHN-wahr. Just want to get that out of the way.
With friends like Kendall Jenner, Anwar is set for stardom. To be clear: They're not dating. Though some outlets have speculated that they're an item, those in the know have confirmed that the rumors are just that, and nothing more.
He has Lyme disease, along with Bella Hadid and mom Yolanda Foster. “When my two youngest children, Bella and Anwar, were diagnosed with chronic Lyme disease in early 2012, watching my babies struggle in silence in order to support me in my journey struck the deepest core of hopelessness inside of me,” Foster once said.
Anwar wants to do more than model. "I want to be an entrepreneur or work in the music business," he told Seventeen. "My dad, who's a real estate developer, came from nothing, so his life is my model for self-made success. It's important for me to find happiness within my own possibilities." He's speaking of Mohamed Hadid, and he wants to be just like him when he grows up. (Keep in mind that that hasn't happened yet.)
He's a baller. That is, he loves basketball. "Anwar loves to swim and surf, but his greatest passion is basketball," Foster wrote on her website about her only son.
Sorry, but let's just come out and say it: He knows he's hot. For photographic evidence, a simple scroll through his Insta will do.
He already landed the cover of Teen Vogue. Next up: Expect to see him in more high fashion campaigns.
He's into fashion. “I only got interested in fashion a couple of years ago, when Gigi and Bella started modeling,” he told Teen Vogue. “I didn’t grow up rocking designer clothes, so this is all very new to me, but I am now down to wear anything on set.”
He looks strikingly like his sisters. With the same cheekbones, lips, and noses, these three could almost pass as triplets in this pic.
He signed with IMG Models earlier this year, just like—you guessed it—Bella and Gigi. His portfolio, BTW, is fire.
Family is #1 to Anwar. “My family is my foundation. My sisters are awesome; they probably taught me everything I ever need to know about girls,” he told Nylon. “My mom is very liberal, but also old-fashioned when it comes to manners. She taught me to always be kind and treat others with respect.”
