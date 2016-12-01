Everything You Need to Know About Anwar Hadid

A couple of months ago, a curious image popped up on Kendall Jenner’s Instagram, featuring herself alongside a very handsome young man who goes by the name of Anwar Hadid. If his name sounds familiar, that’s because it is: He’s the lil’ bro of powerhouse models Bella and Gigi Hadid, of course. He’s a model too. And he’s only 17.

In other words, get used to seeing him around. The teen, who walked for Moschino in June, moves in rarified circles and, in case you hadn’t noticed, is super hot, which seems like a surefire recipe for model-y success if we’ve ever heard one. Ahead, find everything you need to know about Anwar, starting with how exactly to pronounce his first name, and going out from there.