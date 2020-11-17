Scott Disick Is Dating This 19-Year-Old Model & Fans Are Not Happy About It

Lord Disick’s followers have questions. Like, who is Amelia Hamlin, Scott Disick’s date? And why is the 37-year-old reality star dating her, a 19-year-old? Let’s just say that the first question is easier to answer than the latter.

Hamlin and Disick were first linked on October 31, when they were spotted arriving at a Halloween party together. But this didn’t exactly confirm that they were dating, given that the pair runs in the same circles. According to a source with E! News, Hamlin even knows Disick’s ex Sofia Richie: “Amelia and Sofia have been friendly over the years. They grew up together in L.A. and ran in similar circles,” the source told the outlet on November 9. The following week cleared up any doubts over their romance, however. On November 16, Hamlin and Disick were spotted packing on the PDA at a beach in Malibu.

When fans saw the photos of their beach outing, many were less than pleased to learn Disick was dating a teenager. The pair share an 18-year age difference (to put this in perspective: Hamlin is closer in age to Disick’s 10-year-old son, Mason, than she is to him). One Twitter user wrote, “good morning scott disick is trending AGAIN for dating a girl who cannot legally consume alcoholic beverages AGAIN,” while another chimed in, “Scott Disick consistently dating women younger than 20 is SICKENING.”

While we may never know Disick’s reasons for dating women younger than him (other than, well, grooming), we do have some facts about his rumored girlfriend to share. For everything we know about Amelia Hamlin, Scott Disick’s date, read on.

Amelia Hamlin is a model.

In June 2020, WWD announced that Hamlin signed to the Women 360 Management modeling agency in New York. Before that, the young model was previously signed to IMG. She has graced the runway for fashion brands like Dennis Basso and The Blonds, and has posed for the camera alongside her older sister Delilah Hamlin for their athleisure brand, DNA.

Amelia Hamlin has famous parents.

The runway isn’t the only place you might recognize her. Hamlin is the daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin. Her sister is 22-year-old Delilah Hamlin, and she also has a stepbrother, 40-year-old Dimitri, through her father.

Amelia Hamlin has starred on RHOBH.

Given that her mother, Lisa Rinna, has been a main cast member on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills since 2015, Hamlin and her sister have both appeared on the series over the years. She has spoken out in the past about being “forced” by her mother to appear on the reality TV show, insisting that it’s the “last thing” she wants to do.

Amelia Hamlin battles anorexia.

In 2018, Hamlin opened up about her eating disorder on an episode of RHOBH. She admitted to her mother that things got so bad that doctor’s told her she “could have died,” unless she sought treatment. Earlier this year, however, fans accused the model of “faking” her anorexia to get more air time on the series—a claim Hamlin refuted outright. “I seriously can’t believe I’m being accusing of lying about anorexia to get more ‘air time’ sorry but I’m forced to be on the housewives by my mom,” she wrote in an Instagram Story in July. “Ask anyone it’s the last thing I want to do. I couldn’t care less about air time. So f*ck you.”

Amelia Hamlin is a college dropout.

Hamlin started her college career in August 2019, when her mom Lisa moved her into her first New York apartment to attend school in the city, where she was reportedly studying “nutrition, wellness, and psychology.” By the following summer, however, Hamlin moved back home to Los Angeles after dropping her New York courses.