A-Rod Is Looking For His ‘Next J-Lo’—Here’s Why It’s Still ‘Not Easy’ to Date After Their Split

It’s been several months since he split from J-Lo, and now, A-Rod is looking for love again. But who is Alex Rodriguez dating now that he’s back on the market? While the former MLB champ is ready to move on, he hasn’t seemed to find the perfect match—but he has been linked to a few ladies so far.

Rodriguez, 46, has sparked dating rumors in recent months with the likes of Katie Holmes and RHONY’s Kelly Bensimon. But it seems none of these flings stuck, as A-Rod is fully committed to finding “the one” again. “He’s in the playing field looking for someone he can eventually be in a serious committed relationship with,” a source told Us Weekly on January 26, 2022. “He’d love to find the next ‘J. Lo’ – he just hasn’t met ‘her’ yet. … At the moment he’s single and having fun.”

According to the source, A-Rod hasn’t been having the easiest time when it comes to dating. “It’s not easy for him to date being in the spotlight,” the source explained, noting that rumors about his romantic life are often just that; rumors! But could it be possible that Rodriguez moved on with one of those rumored flames? Keep on reading below for what we know so far.

Who is Alex Rodriguez dating now?

Just days before the insider spoke to Us Weekly, Rodriguez had fans wondering if he was dating fitness competitor Kat Padgett, after the pair were spotted attending a Green Bay Packers game together on January 23, 2022. So, are Alex Rodriguez and Padgett dating?

Well, according to the source, the pair have “just been hanging out.” Nothing serious to see here, folks! “[They’re] keeping it casual. He’s not tied down to anyone specific,” the insider insisted. “He can be quite the charmer.”

A separate source who spoke to Page Six echoed the insider’s claims, telling the site on January 24, 2022, “A-Rod is single and enjoying life.” Referring to Padgett, the source added, “It’s not like she’s his girlfriend. They went to Green Bay and then to Minnesota. She’s not his girlfriend. He is a single dude.”

Speculation surrounding Rodriguez’s dating status comes less than a year after he and his ex-fiancée called it quits. A-Rod and J-Lo began dating in 2017 and announced their engagement together two years later. However, in April 2021, the pair called off their engagement following rumors that the former New York Yankee cheated on the Hustlers star.

The former couple announced their separation in a joint statement at the time, writing, “We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support.”

Soon after their split, news broke that J-Lo had reunited with Affleck, whom she dated from 2001 to 2003. They went public with their romance in July 2021, and made their official red carpet debut just two months later.

