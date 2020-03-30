What Host is in Charlotte’s Body? This ‘Westworld’ Theory Answers the Question Everyone’s Wondering

Warning: Possible Westworld season 3 spoilers ahead. Sunday’s episode of Westworld marked the return of Delos executive Charlotte Hale. Except she’s not Charlotte, but a host in Charlotte’s host body. (We know. It’s confusing.) So, who’s in Charlotte Hale’s body in Westworld season 3, you ask? Well, we won’t know that answer for sure until later in the season, but that hasn’t stopped fans from having their theories.

Before we discuss which host could maybe be in Charlotte’s body, let’s recap what happened to her on the March 29 episode of Westworld: The episode opened with a confused Charlotte in a room with a Dolores Abernathy, a Westworld host that escaped in season 2. As viewers remember, the real Charlotte was killed by Dolores in the season 2 finale, so the Charlotte we saw on screen was the host version of her. But aside from Charlotte’s physical appearance, nothing else was the same. As the host Charlotte soon learns, her “mind” is the mind of another host from Westworld. Who that host is, Dolores won’t say. But, of course, viewers have their theories.

Before Westworld season 3 premiered, fans speculated that Dolores’ former love interest, Teddy Flood, was in Dolores’ body. As viewers remember, Teddy died in the tail end of Westworld season 2, but as fans know, no one is really dead in Westworld, especially the hosts. So it’s possible that Teddy was resurrected and put in Charlotte’s body.

There are clues too. In Charlotte and Dolores’ conversation, Dolores tells Charlotte that she chose that specific host as her mind because she can trust them. Throughout the first two seasons of Westworld, Teddy was Dolores’ number-one ally and was loyal to her no matter what her outlandish ideas were. And then there’s the Westworld season 3 trailer, which showed Dolores spooning Charlotte in the same way that she spooned Teddy after his death. It could be a coincidence. It could be a red herring. Or it could be a clue.

“I mean, I’m not allowed to say anything,” Marsden, who played Teddy, told ComicBook.com in January.

“But I would say that just based on your hypothesis, if he’s died 4,000 times then I would say that the odds are probably strong. Yeah. But it’s a question I can’t answer. And I think time will tell.”

Very, very interesting. Guess we’ll just have to keep watching to find out which host is in Charlotte’s body. At least we know it’s not Bernard.