Who Is Ghostface in ‘Scream 6’? The Killer Is the 1st For the Franchise & Someone Fans Won’t Expect

Warning: Scream 6 spoilers ahead. If you can’t wait until the end of the movie (or want to know if your suspicions are correct), you may be wondering: Who is Ghostface in Scream 6 and which character is the killer?

The Scream franchise, created by direct Wes Craven, in 1996 with the original Scream. The movie followed Sidney Prescott, a high school senior in the fictional town of Woodsboro, California, who becomes the target of a mysterious killer in a Halloween costume known as Ghostface. The film—which sees Sidney investigate the murders with the help of town police officer Dewey Riley and local reporter Gale Weathers—went on to gross more than $173 million worldwide and is the second highest-grossing slasher movie of all time after 2018’s Halloween. The movie—which is based on The Gainesville Ripper, a.k.a. Danny Rolling, a serial killer who murdered five students in Gainesville, Florida, over the four days in August 1990—also went led to the release of five sequels: 1997’s Scream 2, 2000’s Scream 3, 2011’s Scream 4, 2022’s Scream 5 (also known as Scream), and 2023’s Scream 6.

Scream 6 is the first movie without Neve Campbell, who exited the film in 2022 over a pay dispute with the franchise. “The offer that was presented to me did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise,” she said in a statement at the time. “Sadly, I won’t be making the next Scream film. As a woman I have had to work extremely hard in my career to establish my value, especially when it comes to Scream. I felt the offer that was presented to me did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise. It’s been a very difficult decision to move on. To all my Scream fans, I love you. You’ve always been so incredibly supportive to me. I’m forever grateful to you and to what this franchise has given me over the past 25 years.”

Campbell also confirmed to People that she wasn’t “done for good” with Scream after her exit from Scream 6. “I don’t know that I’m done for good,” she said. “It would really depend on what they came to me with next. It would have to be different. It would have to be a different attitude, and I’m not sure that’s going to happen.” She continued, “If they came to me with a number that felt right, that felt respectful, that felt in keeping with my value that I brought to the franchise, I’d be willing to consider [returning in the future].” She added, “I don’t believe it’s dead in the water, but we’ll see. But honestly, I’m really okay. I’ve been able to let it go. I wish them well. I’m doing three different shows right now. I’m very, very grateful that I’m working. I’m happy. So all is good.”

But back to who Ghostface is in Scream 6. So…who is Ghostface in Scream 6 and which character (or characters) is the killer? Read on for what we know about who Ghostface is in Scream 6 and the identity of the main killer.

Who is Ghostface in Scream 6?

Who is Ghostface in Scream 6? There are three Ghostface killers in Scream 6: Wayne Bailey, a detective investigating the Ghostface murders in New York City; Quinn Bailey, Sam and Tara’s roommate and a student at Blackmore University; and Ethan Landry, Chad’s roommate and also a student at Blackmore University.

At the end of Scream 6, Sam, Tara, Chad, Mindy, Ethan, Kirby and Wayne agree to meet at Ghostface’s lair—an empty New York City movie theater transformed into a shrine to past Ghostfaces—where they planned to trap and kill him. When Sam, Tara, Chad and Kirby arrive at the theater (Mindy was attacked by Ghostface on the subway with Ethan on the way to the theater), Wayne calls Sam to tell her that Kirby was fired from the FBI months prior after she was determine to be mentally unstable and warns her and the group to leave the theater immediately. Before they can leave, Sam, Tara and Chad are attacked by two Ghostfaces, who seemingly kill Chad. As Sam and Tara try to escape, Kirby and Wayne both arrive with their guns drawn. Wayne shoots Kirby, revealing himself to be the first Ghostface. The other two Ghostfaces reveal themselves to be Wayne’s children: Ethan, who lied about his last name and rigged Blackmore University’s roommate system to be roommates with Chad; and Quinn, who faked her death by Ghostface earlier in the movie with the help of her father. The scene made Scream 6 the first Scream movie to have three Ghostfaces.

Wayne, Ethan and Quinn reveal themselves to be the father, brother and sister of Richie Kirsch, Sam’s ex-boyfriend and the most recent Ghostface who she killed in season 5. The Bailey family tell Sam and Tara that they plan to avenge Richie’s death and finish his movie on the Ghostface murders. During their fight with the Bailey family, Tara seemingly kills Ethan by stabbing him through the mouth, while Tara kills Quinn by shooting her in the head with a bullet. Sam then puts on her father Billy Loomis’ Ghostface costume and calls Wayne using the Ghostface voice to taunt him before stabbing and killing him. Ethan, still alive, then tries to attack Sam and Tara before Kirby reappears and smashes the television set that killed Stu Macher over Ethan’s head to kill him. Scream 6 ends with Tara staring at her father’s Ghostface mask before leaving it behind in the street outside the theater.

Will there be a Scream 7?

Will there be a Scream 7? In an interview with Dexerto in March 2023, Scream 6‘s directors Tyler Gillett and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin revealed that they would be open to making a seventh Scream movie.“We don’t know about a Scream 7 yet, we’d of course love to see a million more Screams. “We don’t know what’s next, but we hope that the Scream franchise just lives on and on, because it can, because it’s a franchise that reinvents itself every time anyways, so there’s something just built into it that allows it to just continue,” Bettinelli-Olpin said. He continued, “We do always joke about a spin-off of the Stab series, that would be really fun for us. We would be, just call and we’ll do it, it’d be so fun.”

Gillett and Bettinelli-Olpin also teased a Scream 7 in an interview with Deadline in March 2023. “We hope,” Bettinelli-Olpin said. “We want to be watching Scream movies whether we’re involved or not for the rest of our lives.” Gillett added, “We’re so happy it’s back.” Creator Kevin Williamson also told Deadline about why the franchise decided to set Scream 6 in New York City. “I was a little hesitant because I was like, ‘How do you make it scary in New York City?’” Williamson said. “Well, they figured it out, they knew exactly how to do it. I didn’t realize how scary New York City can be and then you go back and say, ‘Well, I used to live here.’ And there’s so many times you walk down the street and there’s nobody there. And you get on the subway and there’s one or two people, and you’re unnerved. It’s scary to think how scary New York City can be because I used to live here … but I think they milked it and they managed to figure out how to make it really scary.”

