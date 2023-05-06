Who Is Finnegan Biden? Jill Biden’s Granddaughter Was At The Coronation

If you’re an American and are keeping an eye on who’s representing the country in King Charles’ coronation, you might be wondering: Who is Finnegan Biden?

Moments after the Queen’s death on September 8, 2022, Charles was proclaimed King. Due to royal tradition, days later on September 10, 2022, the Privy Council proclaimed the sovereign. The clerk of the council said, “Charles III, by the grace of god of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and of his other realms and territory, King, head of the commonwealth, defender of the faith, to whom we do acknowledge all faith and obedience with humble affection, beseeching god by whom kings and queens do reign to bless his majesty with long and happy years to reign over us. God Save the King.”

In a statement from The White House, President Biden announced that he will not attend King Charles’ coronation ceremony on May 6, 2023. “President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. spoke today with King Charles III, underscoring the strength of the relationship between our countries and the friendship between our people. The President congratulated the King on his upcoming Coronation and informed him that First Lady Jill Biden looks forward to attending on behalf of the United States. The statement also confirmed that the president wants to plan another visit to the U.K. at a later date. “The President also conveyed his desire to meet with the King in the United Kingdom at a future date,” the readout stated.

The First Lady and her granddaughter went to the Coronation with Jill wearing a clean blue dress while Finnegan wore a lovely yellow dress and headband.

So in lieu of the President, his granddaughter went in his place instead. So who is Finnegan Biden? Read more below to find out.

Who is Finnegan Biden?

Who is Finnegan Biden? Finnegan Biden is one of Joe Biden’s six grandchildren. She is Hunter Biden’s second oldest child and was born in 2000 with his ex-wife Buhle. She was named after Joe Biden’s mother Catherine Eugenia Finnegan who died in 2010.

She attended the University of Pennsylvania (like her sister Naomi) and graduated in 2021 with a degree in American Studies. She led a campaign to extend UPenn’s pass/fail system in 2020 and was documented by the school’s newspaper the 34th Street Magazine. “I was thinking of ways to enact change and to talk about it productively [so] the school might respond, and [the petition] seemed like the most productive [way] to show the school that the students really did care about this,” she told the publication.

She also stated that she was inspired by her earlier endeavors in high school to create change. “I started this campaign where all the girls came into school and surprised the faculty, which they hated, wearing t–shirts saying, ‘I’m not the distraction.’ That was the first time I actually saw sincere impact [from] something I did because we got rid of the dress code and had a forum at our school about it.”

She continued, “I think it’s amazing the way we came together as a student body even in times of so much separation and loneliness for a lot of people, so I hope there’s some comfort in the fact that the faculty heard us and recognized our voices because we really did come together and support one another.”

She talked about how it’s necessary to make a change. “You have to be the change you want to see. Anything as little as just writing a petition. I hope everyone else can realize that it’s not that hard. But you have to do it.”

Her sister Naomi was super proud of her sister graduating and posted on her Instagram, “BURSTING WITH PRIDE AND PERPETUALLY IN AWE OF MY FIRST LOVE AND LITTLE SIS @finneganbiden ilysmsmsmsm”

The White House also clarified that Finnegan is just a guest for First Lady Jill and did not have any duties alongside attending the Royal event. “There is no official US delegation. Finnegan is a plus one,” the White House said in a statement. “As we’ve noted before with other family travel, historically, family members of Presidents have frequently joined them during travel. Current practices are consistent with those used by prior Administrations.”

Finnegan also accompanied her grandfather Joe on a trip to Beijing while he was still Vice President. She also accompanied her grandparents on a trip to Spain with her sister Maisie to attend a NATO dinner. The President told then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson that he had a “Great time with my granddaughters” before the NATO summit. “I brought my two granddaughters,” the first lady told Queen Letizia as they chatted at the palace via the Associated Press. “We stayed up and, you know, had a glass of wine.”

On the day before the coronation, Finnegan attended a pre-coronation dinner with her grandmother, Princess Kate Middleton and First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska. “We stand with Ukraine,” Jill Biden tweeted.

In his absence, Joe Biden tweeted his congratulations to the newly crowned King Charles and Camilla. “Congratulations to King Charles III and Queen Camilla on their Coronation. The enduring friendship between the U.S. and the U.K. is a source of strength for both our peoples. I am proud the First Lady is representing the United States for this historic occasion.” Jill Biden then quote tweeted, “The United States and the United Kingdom have a special relationship. It’s an honor to represent the United States on this historic day at Westminster Abbey.”

