Who Else Did Tom Cheat With? Ariana Revealed If She’s In The ‘Show Universe’

We already know of his infidelity with Raquel Leviss and the infamous “Miami Girl”. Still, during the Vanderpump Rules season 10 finale, cast members confirmed more scandals involving Ariana Madix’s ex, which begs the question: Who else did Tom Sandoval cheat with?

In March 2023, news broke that Tom cheated on his girlfriend of 10 years, Ariana, with Raquel, with whom he had a seven-month affair. Ariana, who is also a cast member of Vanderpump Rules, confirmed the affair in an Instagram post at the time: “hi. where to begin? i want to express my most sincere gratitude for the outpouring of love and support i have received from friends, family, and people i’ve never even met in the last two weeks. when i have felt like i couldn’t even stand, you all have given me the strength to continue and seen me through my darkest hours,” she wrote. “to say i have been devastated and broken is an understatement. however, i know that i am not in this alone. so many of my closest friends are also grieving this loss right now and reeling from this betrayal on so many levels. i am so fucking lucky to have the best support system in the world and i hope i can repay every single person for the love you have shown me. what doesn’t kill me better run. love, ariana.”

But believe it or not, there was MORE tea.

Who else did Tom cheat with?

We’re not sure of who else Tom cheated with but in the Vanderpump Rules finale, which aired on May 17, 2023, he confirmed “Miami Girl”—who’s since been identified as Annemarie Kunkel—was not the first time he’d been unfaithful to Ariana.

During a conversation with Scheana Shay, who said she “always thought” the rumors of Tom’s infidelity were “true,” Sandoval admitted to cheating on Ariana twice before his affair with Raquel Leviss. “Ariana has always known the truth about [Miami Girl],” he said. “So other than Miami girl, this is the first time you ever cheated on Ariana?” Shay pressed, to which Sandoval replied, “There was one other time.” Shay persisted: “Just a random person?” to which Sandoval responded: “Yeah. Well, no. It’s not fair. I’m not going into it.” Ariana explained on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen that she has a “guess” on who the mystery suitor is. “She’s not in the show universe,” she said.

Tom’s former Vanderpump co-star Jax Taylor (who left the show in 2020) corroborated this story on WWHL when a fan-submitted question asked whether he knew Tom had previous flings. “Yes, 100 percent,” Jax replied. “I told you I was there. Not only in the Miami situation—and that was week one of their relationship by the way—but yeah, there’s been other times.” Jax’s wife, Brittany Cartwright, asked him to go into more detail, to which he replied: “It doesn’t matter if he did it one or 10 times, he did it.”

When Andy asked if Ariana thought Tom’s best friend and business partner, Tom Schwartz, was “covering” for her then-boyfriend’s affair with Raquel, she replied: “I don’t think it was covering. I think it was actively participating in my downfall.”

Are Tom and Raquel still together from Vanderpump Rules?

The answer is no. News broke on May 17, 2023 — the same day the Vanderpump Rules Season 10 finale aired — that Tom and Raquel had broken up nine months after their affair started in August 2022. “Raquel dipped out. Sandoval is not the one for her,” a source told Page Six at the time.“Raquel dipped out. Sandoval is not the one for her.”

A source for The Messenger, however, claimed that Tom was the one who ended the relationship to “focus” on his music career with his cover band, Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras. “His relationships with everyone right now are on the back burner, and he’s focusing on his music,” the source said. “He’s about to turn 40 and trying his best to move away from all of this, but he’s struggling at times. Like anyone trying to better themselves, it’s one day at a time.”

A source also denied to People that Tom and Raquel broke up because they were never in a relationship in the first place. “Tom and Raquel never put a label on their relationship to begin with,” the insider said. “After their affair was exposed and the blowback they received, they said that before defining things, they needed to take time to address the issues in their own lives that drove them to this in the first place. And that’s where things still are.”

The source continued, “Raquel has been away in a mental health treatment facility, and hasn’t come home yet. Tom has been on the road, focusing on his music. There’s no split because they were never a couple.” A representative for Tom also denied the split in a statement to People. “Clearly the rumors going around are not credible as they don’t have their facts right — including Tom’s age,” the representative said.

When did Tom and Raquel’s affair start from Vanderpump Rules?