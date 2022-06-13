Lilibet’s Baby Photo Has Fans Convinced She’ll Look Just Like Diana When She Grows Up—See the Resemblance Here

She gets it from her family! Ever since her first photos were released, royal fans have been debating baby Lili’s resemblance to her royal family members. The big question is, who does Lilibet look like the most?

Lilibet Diana celebrated her first birthday on June 4, 2022, at her parent’s residence at Frogmore Cottage in the UK. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited Harry’s home country to celebrate his grandmother’s 70th year of service during the Platinum Jubilee weekend. Photographer Misan Harriman released pictures of the birthday celebration on June 4, 2022. He captioned the photos, “It was such a privilege to celebrate the 1st birthday of Lilibet with my family and hers! Joy and face painting all around.”

Right after the photos were posted, fans took to Twitter to draw comparisons between the little one, her parents, her namesake Queen Elizabeth and her late grandmother, Princess Diana. One user tweeted, “lilibet diana literally being the perfect mix of harry and meghan 😭🤍” Others were battling it out to decide which parent’s features were more prevalent in little Lilibet. One person tweeted, “i’m sorry harry but lilibet is meghan’s twin for sure 🥹❤️❤️.”

Another Twitter user made comparisons between Lilibet and her extended family, writing, “Okay Lili is a cute mix of mom and dad. Meghan winning in the face except her nose and Harry and Meghan winning with the hair (Meghan’s older brother has red hair lmao). I gotta look out for my girl Meghan lol she’s still in the ring don’t count her out lol.”

A Princess Diana fan account also posted a comparison video between Lilibet and Prince William’s daughter, Charlotte. One person commented on the video, “I think [Lilibet] will look like Lady Diana.”

Though most of her family did not attend her birthday party, Lilibet had a great time meeting her namesake Queen Elizabeth II. The Monarch met her great-granddaughter for the first time during a private lunch on June 2, 2022. During Lilibet’s birthday celebrations, William and Kate had prior commitments and were scheduled to be in Wales to meet with performers for a concert for the Queen’s Jubilee celebrations at Cardiff Castle. Prince Charles is thought to have given Lilibet a swing for her birthday, a similar one to William and Kate’s.

For more about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s time in the British royal family, read Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand’s New York Times bestseller, Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family. The book tells all on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s relationship, from how they met to their wedding to the birth of their son, Archie. Finding Freedom also dives into the “true story” of why Harry and Meghan left the royals at the end of 2019 and moved to the United States amid their secret drama with their family. Consisting of interviews and accounts with Harry and Meghan’s closest confidants, Finding Freedom is a must-read for any royal follower.

