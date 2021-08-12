Here’s Who Elle Ends Up With Between Noah & Marco in ‘The Kissing Booth 3’ if You Can’t Wait to Know

If you’ve invested in the Elle-Noah-Marco love triangle but can’t wait until the end of the movie, you may want to know: Who does Elle end up with in The Kissing Booth 3?

But before we explain what happens in the end of The Kissing Booth 3, let’s recap how we got here. The Kissing Booth, which premiered in 2018, followed the love story between Elle Evans, a quirky, late-blooming teenager who’s never been kissed, and Noah Flynn, a bad boy high school senior and the older brother of Elle’s best friend, Lee. Elle and Noah have their first kiss at a kissing booth for a school fundraiser, and they start dating soon after.

The Kissing Booth 2, which premiered in 2020, start with Noah and Elle happy and in love as he leaves for Harvard University, which is the start of Elle and Noah’s issues. On a visit to Harvard, Noah introduces Elle to his new friend, Chloe, who makes Elle feel insecure in her relationship. The movie also introduces Marco Peña, a new transfer student at Elle’s high school whom she becomes close to after they become partners for a dance competition. Elle and Marco have their first kiss after their performance at the dance competition, and soon after, Marco confesses his feelings for Elle. In the end, though, Elle choose Noah and the two work out whatever issues they had while he was at Harvard.

But of course, that wasn’t the end of Marco. So who does Elle end up with in The Kissing Booth 3? Read on ahead for how The Kissing Booth 3 ends and what happens between Elle, Noah and Marco.

Who does Elle end up with in The Kissing Booth 3?

So…who does Elle end up with in The Kissing Booth 3? The movie starts with Elle and Noah back together as they spend a summer at Noah’s family beach house with Lee and his girlfriend, Rachel. While at the beach house, Elle and Noah run into Chloe, as well as Marco. Marco and Noah clash, and Marco later confesses to Elle that he still has feelings for her. Elle rejects Marco, and goes to find Noah, who she got into a fight with over Marco. Noah breaks up with Elle when he finds her acceptance to UC Berkley and suspects that she’s only going to Harvard for him. “Elle, you and I have been trying so hard…Maybe sometimes loving each other just isn’t enough,” he tells her.

Before she goes to college, Elle reunites with Marco, who apologizes to her. The apology makes Elle realize that she’s been living her life for other people—Noah, Lee, Marco—and hasn’t been doing what makes her happy. “I gotta figure out who I am, on my own,” Elle tells Lee. The movie ends with a fast forward six years into the future, where Elle sees Noah for the first time since their breakup. He tells her that has job offers at law firms in Los Angeles and New York, but doesn’t know what he’s doing yet. He asks her to go on a motorcycle ride when he’s back in town, which viewers see as the final scene of the movie.

So who does Elle end up with in The Kissing Booth 3? While the movie hints that Elle and Noah get back together with its open-ended finale, the real answer is that Elle ends up with herself. The Kissing Booth 3 ends with Elle choosing herself. She doesn’t attend Berkley (where Lee goes to) or Harvard (where Noah goes to) but University of Southern California, where she majors in video game design. There you have it. Elle ends up with herself in The Kissing Booth 3, and it’s a beautiful ending.

If you love The Kissing Booth movies on Netflix, read The Kissing Booth book series by Beth Reekles. The young adult romance trilogy, which was first published in 2012, tells more to the story of the romance between Rochelle “Elle” Evans, a never-been-kissed teenage girl, and Noah Flynn, a badass and volatile player. After you read the first Kissing Booth book, read the two sequels—The Kissing Booth #2: Going the Distance and The Kissing Booth #3: One Last Time—which continue Elle and Noah’s love story and prove that even happily ever afters have their obstacles. And after you finish The Kissing Booth trilogy, read Reekles’ two spinoffs: Road Trip!, a novella about Elle’s adventure-filled road trip from California to Harvard to visit Noah, and The Beach House, a spinoff novel about Elle and Noah’s summer at his beach house with his brother, Lee, and Lee’s new girlfriend, Rachel. If you want to know more to what happened in The Kissing Booth movies, these five Kissing Booth books are must-reads.

