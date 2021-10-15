Here Are All the Characters Who Die in ‘You’ Season 3—& Who Survives in the End

Scroll To See More Images

Warning: You season 3 spoilers ahead. If you’re anything like us, you have one question on your mind: Who dies in You season 3 and who’s still alive? Well, we answer that question ahead, but let’s just say that Joe Goldberg’s days as a killer are far from over.

You—which is based on Caroline Kepnes’ book of the same title—follows Joe Goldberg, a serial killer, and his obsession with various women. The first season, which premiered on Lifetime in 2018 before it moved to Netflix, followed Joe and his delusional obsession with Guinevere Beck, a customer at the bookstore he manages in New York City. The second season, which is based on Kepnes’ second book Hidden Bodies, followed Joe as he moved to Los Angeles and fell in love with Love Quinn, a baker and a local heiress. The third season, which is based on Kepnes’ third book You Love Me, followed Joe and Love as they moved to the California suburb of Madre Linda to raise their son, Henry. In October 2021, Netflix announced that You was renewed for season 4.

“Reading Caroline’s novel, Greg [Berlanti] and I were instantly obsessed with Joe Goldberg and his twisted world view,” said Gamble. “And it’s been thrilling to watch Penn bring Joe to creepy yet compelling life. We’re deeply grateful that Netflix has shown You such monumental support, and that people around the world have enjoyed watching Joe really get it all very wrong over the past 3 seasons. The whole You team is excited to explore new, dark facets of love in Season 4,” creator Sera Gamble said in a statement to Variety at the time.

Who dies in You season 3?

So…who dies in You season 3? Read on for all the characters who are dead in the new season of You and who’s still alive.

Does Natalie die in You season 3?

Status: Dead

Natalie Engler, Joe and Love’s neighbor and Joe’s new secret obsession, is the first character to die in You season 3. Love, who suspects that Joe and Natalie are having an affair, kills Natalie after she discovers Joe’s box of Natalie’s belongings—including a pair of her underwear and a coffee sleeve with her name on it—hidden in a vent in their garage. Love asks Natalie, who is a real estate agent, to tour a space for a possible bakery. When Natalie’s back is turned in a storage room, Love strikes her with an axe and kills her.

Does Gil die in You season 3?

Status: Dead

Gil, the father of two young girls in Joe and Love’s neighborhood, died in episode 4 of You season 3. Love knocks out Gil and traps him the glass cage in the basement of her bakery after she learns that his daughters, who are unvaccinated, got her and Joe’s son, Henry, sick with measles that almost killed him. Joe and Love consider letting Gil go, but tell him that they needs a secret from him, so they know Gil won’t go to the police when he’s released. After researching, Love and Joe discover that Gil’s son, Alan, had sexually assaulted several women while in college at Dartmouth, and that his wife, Margaret, had paid off these families so no one would know. When Gil learns this about his son and his wife, he hangs himself in the cage and dies.

Does Matthew die in You season 3

Status: Alive

Matthew Engler, Natalie’s husband and Theo’s father, is still alive at the end of You season 3. After Natalie’s disappearance (a.k.a. murder), Matthew looks for clues as to what happened to her. In the finale, Matthew breaks into Joe and Love’s house after he suspects that they also have Theo. When he gets inside, he discovers Joe tied up and gagged. He asks Joe, who can’t speak because Love paralyzed him before she left, what happened to Theo and if Love did anything to him. Matthew then accuses Joe of murdering Natalie and threatens to kill him. Joe then directs Matthew to his phone, which has the information for where Theo is. Matthew spares Joe and leaves his house as alive as he looks for his son.

Does Theo die in You season 3?

Status: Alive

Theo Engler, Matthew’s son and Natalie’s stepson, is still alive at the end of You season 3. After his mother’s disappearance, Theo becomes close to Love and the two develop a romantic connection. At the end of season 3, Theo finds security footage of Joe at Love’s bakery, where Natalie was last seen, on the day she disappears. Suspecting that Joe killed Natalie, Theo goes to the bakery, where he finds Sherry and Cary in a glass cage. Sherry and Cary tell Theo that Love murdered Natalie because she suspected Natalie had an affair with Joe. While at the bakery, Theo runs into Love. Theo tells Love about the security footage he found and what Sherry and Cary said. Suspecting that Joe killed Natalie and Love covered up the murder, Theo tells Love that she doesn’t need to protect Joe anymore. Love tells Theo to leave town and that she can’t come with him. However, as he turns to leave, Love strikes him with a metal kitchen mixer, which knocks him down a flight of stairs. When Love tells Joe that she may have killed Theo, Joe offers to take care of the murder. However, when he loads Theo into a body bag, Joe discovers that he’s still alive. Joe reveals to Theo that Love lied and was Natalie’s real murderer before loading him into a car to go to the hospital. The finale ends with Matthew reuniting with Theo at the hospital after learning he’s still alive.

Do Sherry and Cary die in You season 3?

Status: Alive

Sherry Conrad, a mom influencer and one of Love’s friends, and Cary Conrad, Sherry’s husband who becomes close with Joe, are still alive at the end of You season 3. In episode 8, Sherry and Cary come over to Joe and Love’s house to have sex. While at Joe and Love’s house, Sherry and Cary overhear Love confess to Natalie’s murder in an argument with Joe. When Sherry and Cary try to escape, Joe and Love knock them out and trap them in a glass cage in the basement of Love’s bakery. While in the cage, Love gives Sherry and Cary a gun and tells them that she’ll let whoever kills the other go. Cary uses the gun to shoot Sherry in the ear, while Sherry shoots Cary in the leg. In the end, Sherry and Cary escape after finding the keys Joe and Love hid from each other in the cage in case one trapped the other. Sherry and Cary use the experience to make themselves celebrities. Their last scene shows them at a Ted Talk promoting their new book, Caged: A Radical Couple’s Therapy Technique.

Does Marienne die in You season 3?

Status: Alive

Marienne, a librarian and a single mother, is still alive at the end of You season 3. After Natalie’s death, Marienne becomes Joe’s new obsession. As Love has an affair with Theo, Joe becomes close to Marienne and inspires her to leave town for a better life for her and her daughter. Before Marienne leaves, however, Love texts her from Joe’s phone and invites her to their house, where Joe is in the other room paralyzed and unable to speak. When Marienne arrives, Love questions her about her relationship with Joe. Marienne tells Love that Joe told her he and Love were separated. Love, who plans to kill Marienne, tells her that Joe killed her ex and the father of her child, and that he’s obsessed with her. When Love learns that Marienne has a daughter, however, she spares her and tells Marienne she needs to run away. Marienne takes Love’s advice and leaves. The last scene of the finale sees Joe in Paris as he vows to find Marienne no matter where she goes.

Does Ryan die in You season 3?

Status: Dead

Ryan, Marienne’s abusive ex and the father of her daughter, dies in episode 9 of You season 3. Ryan is a local television reporter and a well-respected figure of the community who has full custody of his and Marienne’s daughter, Juliette. In episode 6, Marienne explained to Joe that Ryan was granted full custody after she and Ryan, who were both addicts, were on drugs and she ran a red light, which critically injured the other driver and almost killed their daughter. Because Marienne was in the driver’s seat and because Ryan became clean before she did, he was granted full custody over her. Marienne also revealed to Joe that Ryan framed her for child neglect by giving her the wrong address to see Juliette, which caused her to miss her visitation, as well as had her arrested for the destruction of property by accusing her of keying his car. In episode 7, Joe learns that Ryan isn’t 100 percent clean and that he hides his drugs in his protein shakes. Joe then stalks Ryan to the parking garage of his gym to catch him, but before he can do so, Ryan sees Joe following him and threatens to kill him. Joe tells Ryan that he knows he has drugs, which causes him to let him go. Joe then pushes Ryan off the ledge of the parking garage, which kills him. He then frames Ryan’s death as a mugging so no one suspects him.

Does Love die in You season 3?

Status: Dead

Love Quinn, Joe’s wife and the mother of their son, Henry, dies in episode 10 of You season 3. In the finale, Love paralyzes Joe with aconite, a poison, at dinner after she suspects that he planned to kill her first. Love then invites Marienne to the house, with the plan to kill her. However, after her talk with Marienne, who is unaware that Joe is tied up and gagged in the other room, Love realizes that Joe is the problem and caused her to become crazy. Love then sharpens a knife to kill Joe, but before she can do so, Joe overpowers her and stabs her a fatal dose of wolfsbane. As Love dies, Joe tells her that he knew she would try to paralyze him with aconite after discovering the poison in their home, so he made sure to take an antidote before their dinner, so he would recover faster. Joe then framed Love by sending an email to the community as Love, where she confessed to Natalie’s murder. Joe also places a box with Gil’s tooth and ID next to Love’s body to frame her for his murder as well. Joe also bakes two of his own toes into a pie before burning their home down with Love inside to make it seem like she killed them both before killing herself.

Does Joe die in You season 3?

Status: Alive

Joe Goldberg, Love’s wife and Henry’s father, is still alive the end of You season 3. After he killed Love and framed her for his murder, Joe had their neighbors, Dante and Lansing, adopt Henry as he left town with everyone thinking that he died. In the last scene of the finale, Joe is seen in Paris as he looks for Marienne and vows to find her no matter where she goes.

You is available to stream on Netflix. You by Caroline Kepnes is available on Amazon.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.